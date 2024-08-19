You have until Thursday to comment on a big shift to the zoning code.

Have you ever wished you could build another house in your backyard? Maybe an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) to rent? Or to house your kids or parents?

Historically, doing so has been hard in Denver.

But now, Denver City Council is considering allowing residents to build ADUs — also known as granny flats — in all residential neighborhoods. That would include both attached units on existing homes and also stand-alone backyard buildings.

The idea comes from the city's 2019 land-use plan, Blueprint Denver. The plan recommends the city diversify its housing stock by expanding where ADUs can be built.

City Councilmember Amanda Sandoval describes ADUs as a tool for "gentle density" that could decrease home prices.

They're a solid solution for households who want to earn extra income by renting out a unit or who would like to build an extra place for kids, parents or friends to stay. In a city with a housing shortage, ADUs can double the number of units where one family has historically lived.

ADUs can be a good investment, but they are expensive to build, costing between $300,000 and $350,000.

Even so, as Denver faces an affordability crisis, ADUs are touted as a big part of the fix.

Fix or not, the city probably doesn't allow ADUs in your backyard.

Unless the city approved ADUs in your district, there's a good chance you can't currently build one.

If you want to, you'd suffer a rezoning process Mayor Mike Johnston described as "cumbersome and expensive."

Johnston is hoping to change that.

Here is the full plan of the change to the code, with plenty of details to review. And here is the summary of what the change to the building code would do.

Right now, residents have the chance to comment on the plan through an online form. The city will also host a virtual town hall on Wednesday, Aug 21, from 6-7:30 p.m. Register here.