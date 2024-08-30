In the wake of racist and anti-immigrant vandalism, city leaders come together to disavow hate

Police say they have strong leads on who put up the signs, and expect to take a suspect into custody soon.

City Councilmembers Shontel Lewis and Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez speak at a press conference in response to racist and anti-immigrant signs found at bus stops near City Park.

Editor's note: This story contains language that readers may find offensive.

One day after RTD removed racist and anti-immigrant signs bolted to bus stops near Colfax Avenue and Colorado Boulevard, a group of city and state leaders gathered at the site Friday morning.

Surrounding one of the vandalized bus stops, the group strongly rejected the signs that had referred to “Kamala’s migrants” and Black people sitting “at the back of the bus.”

The press conference included dozens of politicians, nonprofit leaders, activists and community members. They filled a portion of the sidewalk by the busy Colorado and Colfax intersection near City Park, where new immigrants often offer to wash car windows in exchange for cash.

Signs linked to a self-described "political" guerilla artist carried a race-baiting anti-immigrant message on Aug. 29, 2024.

“Our Denver does not stand for attempts to divide our communities,” City Councilmember Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez said. “Our Denver showed up with open arms and hearts when busload upon busload of people arrived here unknowingly, and I'm here to say that this is our Denver.”

Conservative activist Sabo, who describes himself as a street artist, took credit for the signs Friday, along with similar ones discovered in Chicago during the Democratic National Convention.

Denver Police are investigating the incident as a bias-motivated crime.

“I can share that we have some very strong leads, and I have every confidence that the despicable individual who is responsible for his acts will be in custody soon,” Police Chief Ron Thomas said at the press conference Friday.

The past two years have seen thousands of people, largely from Venezuela, come to Denver and cities across the country. Anti-immigrant backlash followed.

During peak arrival periods, the city of Denver mobilized emergency shelters while community groups and volunteers have mobilized to help people find housing and support when public systems have fallen short.

The backlash seen in Denver following the influx of new immigrants has also appeared across the U.S. and in other countries.

An anti-immigrant riot broke out in the U.K. earlier this month. In response, counter-protestors took to the streets showing support for immigrants.

Speakers also used the press conference as an opportunity to advocate for presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Calls of “We will not go back” echoed throughout the morning, referencing a line Vice President Kamala Harris has used repeatedly during her presidential campaign.

Some advocates think public displays of racism and anti-immigrant sentiment will continue to get worse in the lead-up to the November election as Republicans stake out an anti-immigrant stance.

The original signs themselves explicitly mentioned Harris. If elected, Harris would be the first woman, the first Asian American person and the second Black person elected president of the U.S.

“None of these messages are new. They're being amplified because we are in a presidential election year, and every single time there is an opportunity for Black and Brown people to be thrown under the bus, they will use it. They will use it to try to divide us,” said Gladis Ibarra, co-executive director of the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition. “It's up to us as individuals, residents of Colorado and the City of Denver, to say that that is not okay, and anytime we see and hear anything, we stand up against it.”

The group of politicians, community leaders and activists closed out Monday’s press conference with a prayer.

Right before crowd members headed for their cars, former Denver School Board Vice President Auon'tai Anderson made a request: for people to spend some cash to get their windows washed by some new immigrants nearby.