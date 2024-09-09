Boooooo! DenverFright is back, and we want to hear your scary stories

A chance to perform for a live audience, Denverite swag and Halloween bragging rights are all on the line.

DenverFright, the scary story event by Denverite at the Bug Theater. Oct. 25, 2023.

Calling all Denverites — DenverFright is back, and we’re looking for your scary stories. (Even scarier than trying to zipper merge on I-25, if you can believe it.)

For the return of Denverite’s Halloween-season storytelling event on Tuesday, Oct. 22, we want to hear from our very own neighbors. That's where you come in.

Send us a 100-word pitch/summary of your brush with the supernatural or an original spine-tingling tale. Whether they're fact or fiction, stories must be Denver or Colorado-focused. Bonus points for some truly scary Mile High facts. Make it serious, make it emotional, make it funny — just make it something.

If you’re selected to perform live in front of the DenverFright live audience, you’ll receive $100 and some Denverite swag for your storytelling abilities.

Last year's DenverFright drew a sold-out crowd to the historic Bug Theatre in Denver's Northside to watch four local authors share their tales. You can watch the 2023 storytellers here.

Submit your pitch to [email protected] with the subject line DENVERFRIGHT SUBMISSION by Friday, Sept. 27.

Let's get ghoulish (and stay tuned for tickets).