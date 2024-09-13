Things to do in Denver this weekend, Sept. 13-15

This weekend enjoy Oktoberfest festivities, 13th Floor Haunted House, the Snowmass Balloon Festival, and more.

Things to do in Denver

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Oktoberfest is officially upon us, with events taking place in Denver’s Highlands neighborhood and Louisville. Other weekend happenings include the Taste of Mayfair, a used book sale hosted by Arapahoe Libraries and the Centennial Chalk Art Festival.

If you want to get out of Denver, consider checking out the morning or night hot air balloon takeoff at the Snowmass Balloon Festival.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, Sept. 13

Just for fun

13th Floor Haunted House. 13th Floor Denver, 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-9:45 p.m. Starting at $24.99. Advanced registration is required for timed entry.

Kids and family

Magical Magnets with the WOW! Museum. Green Valley Ranch Branch Library, 4856 N. Andes Ct. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 3-5, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Ms. Pat. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Gareth Reynolds. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$35.

Fahim Anwar. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $28.

Comedy Night. Chain Reaction Brewing Co., 902 S. Lipan St. 8-10 p.m. Free.

Arts, culture, and media

Living Rooms. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

Date Night: Modern Steakhouse. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $220 (per couple). Advanced registration is required.

Music and nightlife

*Alley Soundscapes: Delta Sonics Duo. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 5-7 p.m. Free.

*The War and Treaty. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

*Vance Joy. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Greensky Bluegrass. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Just for fun

*Centennial Chalk Art Festival. The Street at SouthGlenn, 6851 S. Vine St., Centennial. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

Clothing Swap. Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St. 2-5 p.m. No cover.

Denver Fall Harvest Vendor Market. 14er Brewing Co., 3120 Blake St. 2:30-7:30 p.m. No cover.

Lawless: A Fall Fashion Experience. MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave. 7 p.m. $6.55.

13th Floor Haunted House. 13th Floor Denver, 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-9:45 p.m. Starting at $24.99. Advanced registration is required for timed entry.

Stand-Up Magic. Infinite Monkey Theorem, 3200 Larimer St. 8-9 p.m. $33.85.

Kids and family

*The Learning Lab: How to Bird. Washington Park, Picnic Area 1 at East Virginia Avenue and South Franklin Street. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 3-6, when accompanied by an adult.

Second Saturday Extravaganza: Inside the Orchestra. Ross-University Hills Branch Library, 4310 E. Amherst Ave. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 2-12, when accompanied by an adult.

Kids Craft Saturday: Learn to Sew a Library Card Holder. Woodbury Branch Library, 3265 Federal Blvd. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Gareth Reynolds. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$35.

Fahim Anwar. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $28.

Tom Segura. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Art, culture, and media

Bev Capra Fall Artisan Market. 7290 Bradburn Blvd., Westminster. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

Living Rooms. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Glendale Farmers Market. 4601 E. Kentucky Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*University Hills Farmers Market. University Hills Plaza, 2500 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 1st Avenue and Univesity Boulevard. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Denver Milk Market Golden Gals Granny Brunch. Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $10.

*Highlands Oktoberfest & Marketplace. 3737 W. 32nd Ave. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover.

New Orleans Brunch with Hurricane Mimosas. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $109 (per person). Advanced registration is required.

*Urban Market. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Culinary Date Night: Spain. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6 p.m. $132 (per person). Advanced registration is required.

Music and nightlife

*22nd Annual Soul Rebel Festival. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

*Alley Soundscapes: Christopher Weist. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

*Greensky Bluegrass. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Pentatonix. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Snowshape Winter Fitness Series Kick Off. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8 a.m. Prices vary.

Rocky Mountain Showdown Watch Party. Number 38, 3560 Chestnut Place. 4:30 p.m. No cover.

*Colorado Rapids vs. Portland Timbers. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Comedy and theater

Steven Anthony Gillespie. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

New Faces Contest Round 2. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Eat and drink

*People + Produce. Belleview Station, Newport Street and Chenango Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Street Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of Old South Pearl Street between Arkansas Avenue and Iowa Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Urban Market. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

*Taste of Mayfair. Jersey Street Shoppette in the Mayfair neighborhood, 900 block of Jersey Street. Noon-7 p.m. No cover.

Date Night: Napa County Bounty. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 5-6 p.m. $220 (per couple). Advanced registration is required.

Beers. Bands. Brats. Ratio Beerworks - RiNo, 2920 Larimer St. Noon-5 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*Sunday Sounds Volume 2 featuring The Reminders. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 2 p.m. Free (general admission, lawn seats), $35 (VIP tickets). Advanced registration is required.

*Amos Lee. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Kacey Musgraves. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rescue Puppy Yoga. The Orchard Town Center, 14584 Orchard Parkway, Westminster. 10 a.m. and noon. $30.

*Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. Watch on CBS. 2:25 p.m. Prices vary.

All Weekend

Just for fun

Used Book Sale. Koelbel Library, 5955 S. Holly St., Centennial. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (Friday and Saturday) and noon-4 p.m. (Sunday). No cover.

2024 Denver Gem and Mineral Show. Westin Westminster Hotel, 10600 Westminster Blvd., Broomfield. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (Friday-Saturday) and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Sunday). Free.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7 p.m.-midnight (Friday and Saturday) and 7-11 p.m. (Sunday). $13-$45.

Kids and family

Discovering Teen Rex. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Art, culture, and media

Arts of Africa Gallery. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, guests 18 and under), $15-$22 (adults, students, teachers and seniors).

Eat and drink

Sweet Nola Snoballs Grand Opening. 916 Jersey St. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. No cover.

Sports and fitness

*Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. 6:40 p.m. (Friday), 6:10 p.m. (Saturday) and 1:10 p.m. (Sunday). Prices vary.

Worth the Drive

Friday & Saturday

*3rd Annual Oktoberfest. 525 Main St., Louisville. 3-9 p.m. (Friday) and 1-9 p.m. (Saturday). No cover.

Saturday

Gothic Garden Gala. New Belgium Brewing Co., 500 Linden St., Fort Collins. 9 a.m.-noon. $45.

*Snowmass Ballon Festival. Town Park, 2000 Brush Creek Road, Snowmass Village. 7-9 a.m. and 6-9 p.m. Free.

Ralph Barbosa. Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Concert in the Woods. La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, 6145 Shoup Road, Colorado Springs. 7:30-9:30 p.m. $10 (children 12 and under and students), $15 (adults).