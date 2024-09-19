The Day that Never Comes is near: Metallica announces two Denver concerts for spring 2025

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 27, with presale opportunities starting Tuesday, Sept. 24.

James Hetfield of Metallica performs at Soldier Field on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Chicago, Ill.

Metallica's M72 World Tour just announced 21 North American dates — with two nights at Denver's Empower Field as a grand finale on Friday, June 27 and Sunday, June 29, 2025.

In Denver, Metallica will play a "No Repeat Weekend," with two unique setlists and different supporting acts. (Editor's note: They better play The Day That Never Comes.)

On Friday, June 27, Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills will open for Metallica. On Sunday, June 29, Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies will open.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 27, 2024 at 10 a.m. MT.

Presale codes are available via the band's Fifth Member fan club. Citi Bank cardholders and Verizon customers can also access presale tickets from Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. MT.

A portion of proceeds from each ticket sold will support local charities via the band’s All Within My Hands foundation.