Things to do in Denver this weekend, Sept. 27-29

Enjoy the final weekend of September with a pre-season Avalanche game, Denver’s Oktoberfest, a variety of events celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month and more!

Crowds stream into Ball Arena before the Avalanche’s first Stanley Cup Final game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. June 15, 2022.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

National Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month celebrations are taking place at several Denver Public Library branches this weekend.

Other happenings include a Halloween Costume Swap at Stanley Marketplace, a pickling contest and tasting event at WestFax Brewing Co., and a preseason Colorado Avalanche game. The second weekend of Denver’s Oktoberfest is also taking place Friday to Sunday in Denver’s Ballpark District.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, Sept. 27

Just for fun

Fall Plant & Bulb Sale. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Advanced registration is required.

*Parker Fall Fest. O’Brien Park, 10795 Victorian Drive, Parker. Noon-4 p.m. No cover.

Creeporado: An Evening of the Strange & Unusual. History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway. 7-10 p.m. $20 (ticket only), $45 (ticket and t-shirt).

Kids and family

Hispanic Heritage Month: Cantarito Painting/ Mes de la Herencia Hispana: Pintando Cantaritos. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 3-4 p.m. Free. Ages 13 and up.

Comedy and theater

Matthew Broussard. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25.

Maz Jobrani. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$40.

Arts, culture, and media

Living Rooms. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Eat and drink

Big Fest Energy - Week 2. Call to Arms Brewing, 4526 Tennyson St. 2-9 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*Alley Soundscapes: El Javi. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 5-7 p.m. Free.

*Seven Lions. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Mile High Q & Groove. Mile High Station, 2027 W. Colfax Ave. 6-10 p.m. $130.

Hans Zimmer. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Just for fun

Fall Plant & Bulb Sale. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

Tangerine Sky Market Arvada. Arvada Marketplace, 7490 W. 52nd Ave., Arvada. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

Oddities & Curiosities Expo. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (kids 12 and under), $12 (in advance), $15 (day of).

Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month: Alebrijes Magnets. Decker Branch Library, 1501 S. Logan St. 11 a.m.-noon. Free

Grown Up Book Fair & Fiction Beer Co.’s 10th Anniversary. Fiction Beer Co., 7101 E. Colfax Ave. 2-5 p.m. Free.

*Parker Fall Fest. O’Brien Park, 10795 Victorian Drive, Parker. 4-7 p.m. No cover.

Kids and family

2024 Latino Community Service Awards Celebration. Westwood Community Center, 1000 S. Lowell Blvd. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. All ages.

Halloween Costume Swap. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. All ages.

Lotería Mexicana. Valdez-Perry Branch Library, 4690 Vine St. 11 a.m.-noon. Free. Ages 5 and up.

Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month- Worry Doll Craft. Woodbury Branch Library, 3265 Federal Blvd. 2-3 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

*Rotating Tap Comedy. Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden, 4995 Argonne St. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free.

Matthew Broussard. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $25.

*Film on the Field - A Million Miles Away. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 7-9 p.m. No cover.

Maz Jobrani. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $35-$45.

Art, culture, and media

Living Rooms. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Glendale Farmers Market. 4601 E. Kentucky Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*University Hills Farmers Market. University Hills Plaza, 2500 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 1st Avenue and Univesity Boulevard. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

*Morrison Ciderfest. 100 Summer St., Morrison. 10 a.m.-dark. No cover.

*Yappy Hour on the Plaza. Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Oktoberfest. Wynkoop Brewing Co., 1634 18th St. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. No cover. Advanced registration recommended.

Big Fest Energy - Week 2. Call to Arms Brewing, 4526 Tennyson St. Noon-9 p.m. No cover.

Pickling Contest & Tasting. WestFax Brewing Co., 6733 W. Colfax Ave. 2-4 p.m. No cover.

Date Night: Feed Your Autumn Appetite. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $220 (per couple). Advanced registration is required.

Music and nightlife

*2024 Denver Barn Party. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 3-10 p.m. $45-$75 (general admission).

*Big Gigantic. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Quinn XCII. Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*The National & The War on Drugs. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Los Temerarios “Hasta Siempre” Tour. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Snowshape Winter Fitness Series. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8 a.m. Prices vary.

Baby Goat Yoga. YogaSix, 5471 W. 20th Ave., Edgewater. 9-10 a.m., 11 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m. $28.71.

*Minnesota United FC vs. Colorado Rapids. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Just for fun

Oddities & Curiosities Expo. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (kids 12 and under), $12 (in advance), $15 (day of).

Woofstock Fall Festival. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. Noon-4 p.m. No cover.

Reclaiming and Celebrating Our Communities. History Colorado Center, 1200 N. Broadway. 2-4 p.m. $5.

Kids and family

Big Bounce America 2024 - Denver. Stockyard Event Center, 5004 National Western Drive. Times vary. Advanced registration is required for three-hour timed entry. $22-$45. All ages.

*Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns. The Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 7-10:45 p.m. (Fridays and Saturdays), 7-9:45 p.m. (Sunday). $18.99 (kids ages 3-12), $23.99 (adults).

Comedy and theater

Maz Jobrani. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 4:45 p.m. $30-$40.

New Faces Contest Round 2. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Eat and drink

*People + Produce. Belleview Station, Newport Street and Chenango Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Street Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of Old South Pearl Street between Arkansas Avenue and Iowa Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

*An Evening with STS9. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets. Watch on CBS. 11 a.m.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Utah Hockey Club (Preseason). Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 5 p.m. Prices vary.

All Weekend

Just for fun

Doors Open Denver. Locations vary across Denver. Times vary by event. Prices vary.

13th Floor Haunted House. 13th Floor Denver, 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-9:45 p.m. Starting at $32.99. Advanced registration is required for timed entry.

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7 p.m.-midnight (Friday and Saturday) and 7-11 p.m. (Sunday). $13-$45.

Kids and family

Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free-$18. Advanced registration is required. All ages.

Discovering Teen Rex. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Spiders Around the World. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (closing at 3 p.m. on Saturday). Free (members and children under 2), $10.95 (children 2-12), $13.95 (seniors 65 and older), $15.95 (adults). All ages.

Comedy and theater

Denver Silent Film Festival. Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave. 7 p.m. (Friday), 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. (Saturday) and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Sunday). $75.

Art, culture, and media

Community Spotlight: Giving Voice. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, guests 18 and under), $15-$22 (adults, students, teachers and seniors).

Special Deliveries. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $5 (children), $15 (adults).

Movements Toward Freedom. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 7:30-10 p.m. (Friday), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). Free-$14.

Eat and drink

*Denver Oktoberfest. Denver’s Ballpark District, Larimer and 21st Streets. 4-11 p.m. (Friday), 11 a.m.-11 p.m. (Saturday) and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Sunday). Free (general admission).

Worth the Drive

Friday

Goatie Groove. 132 W. Mountain Ave., Fort Collins. 6-8 p.m. $12.80.

Saturday

*Cabin Creek Fall 5K. Cabin Creek Brewing, 577 22nd St., Georgetown. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $41.83 (run/walk), $62.83 (run/walk and T-shirt).

Saturday & Sunday

*Evergreen Elk & Arts Fest - A Fall Festival. Evergreen North Shopping Center, 3719 Evergreen Parkway, Evergreen. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

All weekend

Bluegrass and Beer Breckenridge. Main Street Station and The Village at Breckenridge. Times vary. $250 (all weekend, all-access pass).

*Fall Festival Pumpkin Patch. Lone Creek Farms, 3879 N. State Highway 83, Franktown. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. $24.95-$26.95.