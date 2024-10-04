Don’t worry, balloon man will return

Balloon Man Running, a whimsical sculpture at Central Park Station, has taken some shots.

Balloon Man Running, a sculpture that depicts a balloon who is a man who is running, has temporarily left its spot at RTD's Central Park Station.

Crews removed the piece yesterday for repairs. After close to a decade atop its pillar, the 12-foot sculpture had taken some hail hits and other weather damage.

After a "lengthy process," RTD hired Demiurge LLC to repair the inflatable-looking man, at a cost of $56,000, a spokesperson said.

Demiurge will restore the pedestal over the next couple months, and then resurface and reinstall the sculpture itself in 2025. The Denver subreddit quickly took notice of the removal, and people seemed pretty bummed.

The sculpture is by Sean O'Meallie of Colorado Springs, a former toymaker.

Balloon Man Running made its debut with the A Line, way back in 2016. Realizing that was eight years ago makes me feel old and beat up, too. Maybe I need to be resurfaced.