Things to do in Denver this weekend, Oct. 4-6

It’s First Friday! It’s also the kickoff to spooky season – enjoy ghost stories at the Denver Botanic Gardens, Halloween costume swaps, haunted houses, and more.

Things to do in Denver

Some spooky dudes in a truck at 13th Floor’s Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns at Littleton’s Hudson Gardens. Sept. 28, 2023.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

This weekend enjoy First Friday art walks and events, fall festivals and Bake Fest.

Other happenings include haunting ghost stories at the Denver Botanic Gardens and a spider exhibit at the Butterfly Pavilion.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, Oct. 4

Just for fun

*Ghosts in the Gardens - Open Air Scare. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 5:45-7:15 p.m., 7:15-8:45 p.m. and 8:45-10:15 p.m. $29 (members), $34 (non-members). Advanced registration is required.

First Fridays. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 6-9 p.m. No cover

Kids and family

Seedlings: Apples and Cinnamon. Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St. 9:15-10:30 a.m. $10-$12. Advanced registration is required. Ideal for ages 18-24 months.

D.I.Y. Alebrijes Magnets for Hispanic Heritage Month. Hampden Branch Library, 9755 E. Girard Ave. 3-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and up.

Kids’ Open Mic Night - First Fridays. Second Star to the Right Children’s Books, 1455 S. Pearl St. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Free.

Comedy and theater

Craig Ferguson. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 6 p.m. $40-$55.

Joanne McNally. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30.

Arts, culture, and media

Living Rooms. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

*First Friday Art Walks. Santa Fe Art District, from 13th to Alameda avenues and Kalamath to Inca streets. 5:30-9:30 p.m. No cover.

First Friday Fundraiser. Denver Voice at 989 Santa Fe Drive. Startinga t 5:30 p.m. No cover.

*October Artwalk - First Friday. 40 West Arts, 6501 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Live Art Series. Federales, 2901 Larimer St. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free.

Rocky Horror Picture Show with Colorado’s Elusive Ingredient Shadow Cast. MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave. 7-10 p.m. $17.04.

Music and nightlife

*Alley Soundscapes: Nico Martinez Duo. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 5-7 p.m. Free.

*Slander. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Christian Nodal. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Just for fun

*12th Annual Harvest Festival. Barr Lake State Park,13401 Picadilly Road, Brighton. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. $4 (individual pass), $10 (vehicle pass).

Historic Baker District Walking Tour. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Advanced registration is required.

*Denver Makers Market Lakewood. Colorado Markets Lakewood, 6455 W. Colfax Ave. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.

*Jackalope Arvada 2024. Olde Town Arvada, 5738 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

*Fall Bazaar. Belleview Station. 6791 E. Chenango Ave. Noon-6 p.m. Free, $15 (yoga class at 11 a.m.), $20 (two-hour bottomless mimosas), $35 (drink token package).

Harvest Fest. Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Place. 2-8 p.m. Free.

*Woof-o-Ween and Pawrade. Aspen Grove, 5 Santa Fe Drive. 3:30-7 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

Friends Foundation Used Book Pop-Up Sale. Eugene Field Branch Library, 810 S. University Blvd. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. No cover. All ages.

Pan Dulce Magnets. Bob Ragland Branch Library, 1900 35th St., Suite A. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. All ages.

Hispanic Heritage Month: Pan Dulce Ornaments Class with Carolyna Espinoza. Sam Gary Branch Library, 2961 Roslyn S. 3-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13 and up.

Comedy and theater

Kevin Hart. Bellco Theatre, 1100 Stout St. 6:30 p.m. (doors open). Prices vary.

Joanne McNally. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30.

Art, culture, and media

*Cheesman Park Fall Arts Invitational. Cheeseman Park, 1599 E. 10th Ave. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

Living Rooms. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

STARTALK Mandarin Celebration. Global Village Academy Douglas County, 18451 Ponderosa Drive, Parker. 1-5:30 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Glendale Farmers Market. 4601 E. Kentucky Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*University Hills Farmers Market. University Hills Plaza, 2500 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 1st Avenue and Univesity Boulevard. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

Bake Fest. Denver Design District, 675 S. Broadway. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $1.25 (per tasting. (Read more about the second-annual festival from Lauren here.)

*Bags, Beans & Brews: Cornhole Tournament & Chili Cookoff. O’Brien Park, 10722 Victorian Drive, Parker. Noon-2 p.m. $12.51.

Gratitude - A Customer Appreciation Party. Our Mutual Friend Brewery, 2810 Larimer St. Noon-9 p.m. No cover.

Date Night: Italy in the Fall. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $220 (per couple)

Music and nightlife

*Third World. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6 p.m. Free (general admission), $41.25 (VIP).

*LSZEE: CLOZEE & LSDREAM. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Snowshape Winter Fitness Series. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 8 a.m. Prices vary.

Denver Roller Derby - Goosebumps Tournament. Rollerdome: Home of Denver Roller Derby and Rocky Mountain Rollergirls, 22375 S. Delaware St. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. $20.

October Fundraiser: Pickleball Tournament. 3545 Wadsworth Blvd., Wheat Ridge. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $50.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Utah Hockey Club (Preseason). Watch on NHL Network. 5 p.m.

*Seattle Sounders FC vs. Colorado Rapids. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Just for fun

Rocky Mountain Bridal Show. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. 10-11 a.m. (VIP pre-party), 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free, $50 (VIP).

*Jackalope Arvada 2024. Olde Town Arvada, 5738 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover.

Stanley Fall Festival. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover

Kids and family

*Halloween Costume Swap. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Kevin Hart. Bellco Theatre, 1100 Stout St. 5 p.m. (doors open). Prices vary.

Georgia Comstock. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Anna Akana. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $25-$35.

Art, culture and media

*Cheesman Park Fall Arts Invitational. Cheeseman Park, 1599 E. 10th Ave. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. No cover.

Eat and drink

*People + Produce. Belleview Station, Newport Street and Chenango Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Street Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of Old South Pearl Street between Arkansas Avenue and Iowa Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Classic French Pastries & More. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $109 (per person).

Chardonnay Tasting. Blanchard Family Wines, 1855 Blake St., Suite 120. 5-7 p.m. $45.

Culinary Date Night: Spain. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132 (per person).

Music and nightlife

*Lightcode by LSDREAM. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 10:30 a.m. Prices vary.

*Alley Soundscapes: Zivanai Masango. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. Noon-2 p.m. Free.

*LSZEE: CLOZEE & LSDREAM. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 5:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Denver Roller Derby - Goosebumps Tournament. Rollerdome: Home of Denver Roller Derby and Rocky Mountain Rollergirls, 22375 S. Delaware St. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. $20.

*Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. Watch on Fox. 2:05 p.m. Prices vary.

All Weekend

Just for fun

13th Floor Haunted House. 13th Floor Denver, 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-9:45 p.m. Starting at $34.99. Advanced registration is required for timed entry.

*Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns. The Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 7-10:45 p.m. (Fridays and Saturdays), 7-9:45 p.m. (Sunday). Starting at $22.99 (kids ages 3-12) and $27.99 (adults).

*Bright Nights. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 7 p.m.-midnight (Friday and Saturday) and 8-11 p.m. (Sunday). $13-$45.

Kids and family

Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free-$18. Advanced registration is required. All ages.

Discovering Teen Rex. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Spiders Around the World. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (closing at 3 p.m. on Saturday). Free (members and children under 2), $10.95 (children 2-12), $13.95 (seniors 65 and older), $15.95 (adults). All ages.

Art, culture, and media

*Colfax Canvas Mural Tour. Locations along Aurora’s Colfax Avenue vary. Anytime. Free.

Community Spotlight: Giving Voice. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members, guests 18 and under), $15-$22 (adults, students, teachers and seniors).

Special Deliveries. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $5 (children), $15 (adults).

Movements Toward Freedom. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 7:30-10 p.m. (Friday), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). Free-$14.

Eat and drink

Big Fest Energy - Week 3. Call to Arms Brewing Co., 4526 Tennyson St. 2-8 p.m. (Friday), noon-9 p.m. (Saturday) and noon-8 p.m. (Sunday). No cover.

Worth the Drive

Saturday

*Lafayette Music Fest 2024. Throughout Lafayette. 11 a.m.-11:59 p.m. $43 (in advance), $50 (day of).

*Tour de Corgi. Civic Center Park, 225 Laporte Ave., Fort Collins, and Old Town Fort Collins. 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. No cover.

All weekend

*Fall Festival Pumpkin Patch. Lone Creek Farms, 3879 N. State Highway 83, Franktown. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. $24.95-$26.95.

Bluebird Music Festival. Locations in Fort Collins vary by show. Starting at 7 p.m. (Friday), Starting at 1 p.m. (Saturday) and Starting at 7 p.m. (Sunday). Prices vary by show.