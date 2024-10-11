Things to do in Denver this weekend, Oct. 11-13

This weekend, get in the Halloween spirit with traditional pumpkin patches and the Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns. Also, home games for the Denver Broncos, Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets.

Things to do in Denver

Many, many carved and illuminated (and fake) pumpkins on display 13th Floor’s Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns at Littleton’s Hudson Gardens. Sept. 28, 2023.

Denver is getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend with costume DIY and collab events, pumpkin patches, haunted houses and more.

Also taking place this weekend is the Great American Beer Fest, a chocolate festival and World Mental Health Day.

And fall/winter sports are back! The Denver Broncos, Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets have home games this weekend.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, Oct. 11

Kids and family

Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month: Worry dolls. Decker Branch Library, 1501 S. Logan St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 3-11.

Little University: Masquerade Dance Party. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 N. Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Preacher Lawson. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $35-$45.

Cameron Esposito. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$45.

Arts, culture, and media

Living Rooms. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Spooky Cinema Series: Jeepers Creepers. Halcyon, 245 Columbine St. 8:30 p.m. $25.

Eat and drink

The Brewer’s Lounge, a GABF Celebration. Cohesion Brewing Co., 3851 N. Steele St. 4-10 p.m. No cover.

Great American Beer Festival. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Starting at $104.20 (one day pass).

Opa - A Greek Feast. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $109 (per person). Advanced registration is required.

Music and nightlife

*Alley Soundscapes: Andy & Lara. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 6-8 p.m. Free.

*Alison Wonderland - Temple of Wonderland. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Charli XCX & Troye Sivan. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Just for fun

*Cherry Creek Fall Holiday Market. Cherry Creek Shopping Center, 1st Avenue and Univesity Boulevard. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

*Pumpkin Harvest Festival 2024. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $22-$45.

*Platte Street Fall Bazaar. 1553 Platte St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

*Urban Market’s at Union Station. 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Bookswap. Denver Public Library at Comrade Brewing, 7667 E. Illif Ave. 2:30-4:30 p.m. No cover.

Kids and family

Doggie Tales. Southglenn Library, 6972 S. Vine St., Centennial. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 6-10. Advanced registration is required.

Kids Craft Saturday: No Sew Creature Costumes. Woodbury Branch Library, 3265 Federal Blvd. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12, when accompanied by an adult.

Second Saturday Extravaganza Presents: Colorado Youth Mariachi Band. Ross-University Hills Branch Library, 4310 E. Amherst Ave. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Ideal for ages 18 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Costume Collab. Sam Gary Branch Library, 2961 Roslyn St. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and up.

DIY Costume Workshop. Southglenn Library, 6972 S. Vine St., Centennial. 1-4 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12.

Comedy and theater

An Evening of Comedy with Kevin Nealon. Hilton Denver Inverness, 200 Inverness Drive West, Englewood. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Preacher Lawson. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $35-$45.

Cameron Esposito. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$45.

Art, culture, and media

Living Rooms. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

"Echoes of Equality: The Fight for Black Suffrage in Colorado and the Nation." Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 3-4 p.m. Free.

Cooperativa Jaén Cartoneria Artist Panel & Cocktail Hour. Clayton Hotel & Members Club ballroom and members lounge, 233 Clayton St. 5-8 p.m. Free. Advanced registration is required.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, East Colfax Avenue and Columbine Street. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Glendale Farmers Market. 4601 E. Kentucky Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*University Hills Farmers Market. University Hills Plaza, 2500 S. Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Choctoberfest. Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free-$59.

Bridgerton Tea. Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, 321 17th St. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Starting at $65. Advanced registration is recommended.

Great American Beer Festival. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Starting at $104.20 (one-day pass).

*Great Mexican Beer Fiesta. Denver Beer Co. - Platte Street, 1695 Platte St. Starting at 2 p.m. No cover.

The Brewer’s Lounge, a GABF Celebration. Cohesion Brewing Co., 3851 N. Steele St. 4-10 p.m. No cover.

Date Night: All About Aphrodisiacs. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $220 (per couple).

Music and nightlife

Celebrate Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month! A Musical Trip to Latin America with Singer Elisa Garcia. Virginia Village Branch Library, 1500 S. Dahlia St. 2-3 p.m. Free.

*Midland. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Manic Focus. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. 9 p.m. $40.75.

Sports and fitness

*2024 Komen Colorado More Than Pink Walk. Denver Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave. 7:30 a.m.-noon. Prices vary.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Columbus Blue Jackets. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Just for fun

*Pumpkin Harvest Festival 2024. Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $22-$45.

Convergence Spirited Station. Meow Wolf, 1338 1st St. Starting at noon. $55.

*Urban Market’s at Union Station. 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

Lotería Mexicana/Mexican Bingo. Green Valley Ranch Branch Library, 4856 N. Andes Ct. 2-3 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

Opening of Wild Things: The Art of Maurice Sendak. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free-$35. All ages.

Spooky Sweets Stroll. The Orchard Town Center, 14697 Delaware St., Westminster. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Preacher Lawson. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:30 p.m. $25-$35.

Mike Stanley. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $14.

Eat and drink

*People + Produce. Belleview Station, Newport Street and Chenango Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Street Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of Old South Pearl Street between Arkansas Avenue and Iowa Avenue. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Swift-Tea. Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, 321 17th St. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Starting at $65. Advanced registration is recommended.

Music and nightlife

*Alley Soundscapes: Bottlerocket Collective. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. Noon-2 p.m. Free.

*Koe Wetzel. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

World Mental Health Day. The Golden Mill, 1012 Ford St., Golden. 9-11 a.m. Free.

*Run the Rocks 2024. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 9 a.m.-noon. Prices vary.

*Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. Watch on CBS. 2:05 p.m. Prices vary.

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ESPN. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

All Weekend

Just for fun

*Pumpkin Festival. Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $10-$18. Advanced registration is required.

13th Floor Haunted House. 13th Floor Denver, 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-9:45 p.m. Starting at $34.99. Advanced registration is required for timed entry.

*Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns. The Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 7-10:45 p.m. (Fridays and Saturdays), 7-9:45 p.m. (Sunday). Starting at $22.99 (kids ages 3-12) and $27.99 (adults).

Kids and family

*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free-$18. Advanced registration is required. All ages.

Discovering Teen Rex. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Spiders Around the World. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (closing at 3 p.m. on Saturday). Free (members and children under 2), $10.95 (children 2-12), $13.95 (seniors 65 and older), $15.95 (adults). All ages.

Art, culture, and media

Special Deliveries. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $5 (children), $15 (adults).

Movements Toward Freedom. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 7:30-10 p.m. (Friday), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). Free-$14.

Eat and drink

Big Fest Energy - Final Week. Call to Arms Brewing Co., 4526 Tennyson St. 2-8 p.m. (Friday), noon-9 p.m. (Saturday) and noon-8 p.m. (Sunday). No cover.

Worth the Drive

Saturday

Poudre Pour Art & Culture Fest. Windsor History Museum, 100 N. 5th St., Windsor. 1-5 p.m. Free (general admission), $23.18 (unlimited craft beverage tasting).

All weekend

Breckenridge Craft Spirits Festival. Locations across Breckenridge. Times vary by event. $76.

*Fall Festival Pumpkin Patch. Lone Creek Farms, 3879 N. State Highway 83, Franktown. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. $24.95-$26.95.