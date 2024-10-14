Denverite Classifieds: Let’s watch the backyard chickens together

Go to the theater, help a newcomer to LoHi and get into chickens.

Respond to this week's Classifieds below.

RECKLESS SKATER (36F, NW Denver) Looking for folks to come roll around on a banked track with me because I hate running. Must have your own roller skates. No experience needed. Safety gear highly encouraged.

THEATER BUDDIES! (45M) Tired of going places by myself. Hoping to find someone who enjoys going to the theater, cinema, opera, book readings, live music or wants to hang out in a bar or cafe playing chess or just putting the world to rights.

LOOKING FOR MY PEOPLE (26, LoHi) Recently moved to Denver and looking for some friends to go see movies with, hit the hiking trails, go to concerts, and/or try new restaurants!

FEATHERS AND FUR ENTHUSIAST (65F, Southwest Weld County) Looking for new friends for conversation, dog walks and watching backyard chickens. Seltzer and stargazing, inclusive type open to having company to converse with and share adventures in Denver or beyond.

