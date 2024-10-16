Cirque du Soleil brings its first post-pandemic show to the Ball Arena parking lots  

Meanwhile, the Denver City Council is about to vote on a giant redevelopment of the site.

For most of the year, the Ball Arena parking lots sit empty. Cars file in and out for Nuggets and Avalanche games and big concerts. But for one month of most years, Cirque du Soleil brings the big top to town.

The high-flying Canadian troupe announced its latest show, “Echo,” will run outside Ball Arena from Jul. 12 to Aug. 17, 2025.

“Echo” is the troupe’s first new production to be developed since the pandemic. The show will explore the connections between people and animals, through the story of a young woman and a dog who journey through a magical world and explore environmental issues.

You can expect the usual live music, dazzling lights, projections and death-defying — and sometimes deadly — acrobatics, along with a tender story rooted in surrealism.

Tickets to “Echo” go on sale Oct. 21, and are available at the Cirque du Soleil website.

Enjoy these parking-lot Cirque shows while you can.

The owner of Ball Arena has plans to develop 64 acres of parking lots, which could of course pose a challenge for the annual Cirque du Soleil tradition.

Billionaire Stan Kroenke and Kroenke Sports and Entertainment think the site could eventually be home to 6,000 units of housing, a new entertainment venue, public parks, retail, hotels, office space and more — part of a massive expansion of downtown Denver. No word on whether they’ll have room for circus performers.

Denver City Council sent three bills clearing the way for the development of the parking lots to a public hearing and full vote next week. Those include amendments to the Old City Hall view plane that protects certain views from downtown and a development agreement between the city and Kroenke.

While the city council hearing won’t be as enchanting as Cirque du Soleil, you can expect some political acrobatics and pyrotechnics while you wait for the real circus to come to town.