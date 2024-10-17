Denver news

These East Denver neighborhoods will get compost service next

Congratulations Park Hill, Central Park and East Colfax!
Paolo Zialcita
1 min. read
A compost bin in a Capitol Hill alleyway. Sept. 1, 2023.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

City compost collection is coming soon to nearly 14,000 households in Park Hill, Central Park and parts of East Colfax. 

Affected households will receive a letter in the mail requesting residents to specify what size compost bin the city should deliver to the address. Residents will have until Oct. 27 to choose their cart size if they want to be part of the earliest round of compost deliveries. 

Denver has one more batch of compost rollouts to finish in 2025. The city said it is currently developing a schedule for those remaining districts. 

Composting is part of the city pay-as-you-throw policy Denver City Council passed in 2022. That big change was made with the hope of decreasing how much waste goes to landfills — but so far, the city is far behind its goals.

Confused about composting? Here’s more about the program, and our comprehensive how-to guide for getting started.

Paolo's lived in Colorado since 2020, but he didn't become an official Denverite until he moved close to City Park in 2023. Since then, he's been obsessed with learning as much as he can about the city. As Denverite's Neighborhood Reporter, he now gets to do that for a living. Before coming to Denverite, he worked on CPR News' daily news desk, NPR and KUNR Public Radio in Reno, Nevada. Paolo can often be found roaming East Colfax, lounging at Cheesman Park, or slowly hitting up every single ice cream shop in the city.

