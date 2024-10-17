These East Denver neighborhoods will get compost service next

City compost collection is coming soon to nearly 14,000 households in Park Hill, Central Park and parts of East Colfax.

Affected households will receive a letter in the mail requesting residents to specify what size compost bin the city should deliver to the address. Residents will have until Oct. 27 to choose their cart size if they want to be part of the earliest round of compost deliveries.

Denver has one more batch of compost rollouts to finish in 2025. The city said it is currently developing a schedule for those remaining districts.

Composting is part of the city pay-as-you-throw policy Denver City Council passed in 2022. That big change was made with the hope of decreasing how much waste goes to landfills — but so far, the city is far behind its goals.

