Denver set to expand popular microtransit service to southwest neighborhoods

Beep beep! A free ride service is expanding to new parts of the city.

Denver’s free on-demand ride program is poised to expand into southwest neighborhoods later this year.

The “Denver Connector” microtransit service has proven popular since the city launched it in Montbello in 2021. The city has been expanding it ever since — first to Gateway, then to Globevile and Elyria-Swansea.

On Tuesday, a City Council committee approved a $6 million. three-year contract that would fund another expansion of the program. Potential new neighborhoods include Villa Park, Barnum, Westwood and Ruby Hill.

“With the west Denver launch to begin with the execution of this agreement, the Connector Program moves out of a pilot phase and into maturity,” city staff wrote in a memo to the council committee.

The contract still needs approval of the full City Council but the city’s own website already notes the expansion is expected to happen later this year.

Residents can request free rides between 6 a.m and 8 p.m. by downloading the “Denver Connector” app or by calling (720) 905-4438.