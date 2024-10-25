The vote-by-mail deadline is Oct. 28, but drop boxes and voting centers are open through 7 p.m. Nov. 5.

Jane Huyng processes ballots sorted for mailing by a massive machine inside the U.S. Postal Service’s sorting and shipping facility in Stapleton, Oct. 16, 2018. (Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite)

Everybody’s heard: Elections matter. Voting is a citizen's duty. And, in Colorado, we have this pretty efficient system of voting by mail. But if you’re planning to send your ballot through the U.S. Postal Service, you’ll need to get it in a mailbox by the end of Monday, Oct. 28.

Where are Denver's voting l

If you miss that deadline, you can still drop your ballot in any official drop box, or vote in person at a polling center, through 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, which is Election Day. Here's a map of Denver voting locations and more.

What's on the Denver ballot?

This year, Denver voters are looking at dozens of items, from who’ll be the next president, to whether immigrants can serve in local public safety jobs, to whether you can still buy a fur coat in the city.

As you ponder all those questions — some of which read like the paperwork that came with your credit card — well, you might need some help.

And we know you want to vote responsibly — not just fill in bubbles for fun. (Ed. note: Bubbles are fun!)

We spent weeks researching each ballot measure. We dove into the arguments for and against the various proposals. And we broke down the wonkiest of government jargon into language you can actually understand.

So, check out Denverite’s voter guide for the information you need to make a solid decision.

What if I need help?

If you're looking for in-person services, you can head to a Voter Service and Polling Site. Those locations can help you get a replacement ballot, access accessibility services and vote in person.

Those are open at least two weeks before the election and until 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.

For more information about all of this, visit Denver Elections online.