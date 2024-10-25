Things to do in Denver this weekend, Oct. 25-27

Do Halloweekend right.

Things to do in Denver

Julie Abbott is a daytime ghost during the annual Broadway Halloween Parade. Oct. 19, 2024.

By Christen Aldridge, Special to Denverite

While Halloween is next Wednesday, Halloweekend is in full swing.

From trunk or treats to extra-costumed drag shows to a good ol' fashioned corn maze, the autumnal and scary festivities abound in the Denver metro.

Other happenings include exhibitions about Denver's Chinatown, a Nuggets game and the Miss Black Colorado pageant.

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, Oct. 25

Arts, culture and media

*Día de los Muertos: Remembering our Ancestors Through Art. Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver. Free. 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Older Adults Exclusive- Mask Painting!. Hampden Branch Library, 9755 E. Girard Ave., Denver. 3-4:30 p.m. Adults 50+ only.

Untitled: Artist Takeover. The Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 6-10 p.m. $22.

Kids and family

Little University Art Studio: Pumpkin Tape Resist Painting. Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales Branch Library. 1498 N. Irving St., Denver. 10:30-11 a.m. Free.

Teentober: Mini Book Cover Creation Lab. Decker Branch Library, 1501 S. Logan St., Denver. 3-4:30 p.m. Free.

*Mile High Trunk or Treat. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver. 5-9 p.m. All Ages. Free.

Bones, Bats, Boo! Halloween Family Overnight. Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver. 6 p.m. - 8 a.m. Non-member: $120 adults, $110 youth. Member: $100 adults, $90 youth.

Eat and drink

Sugar Skull Painting, Sipping and Tacos! Refresh Studios, 950 Jersey St., Denver. Friday 7-9:30 p.m. $60.

Comedy and theater

Victorian Horrors Stories. Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver. 6-9 p.m. $30.

Adam Friedland. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7.15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. shows. $25-30.

Music and nightlife

Disney in Concert: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. Boettcher Concert Hall Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1000 14th St., Denver. 7:30-10 p.m. Tickets range from $15-$103.

Drag Nation: Queen of the Dolls. ReelWorks Denver, 1399 35th St., Denver. 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. Tickets start at $20.

Saturday, Oct 26

Arts, culture and media

Denver Paranormal Research Society. Virginia Village Branch Library, 1500 S. Dahlia St., Denver. 2-3 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

Trunk or Treat Halloween Party!. Autism Community Store, 14095 E. Exposition Ave., Aurora. 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

*Trick or Treat on Tennyson Street. Tennyson Street Cultural Arts District. 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

*Howl-a-Ween Pet Parade: A Spooktacular Event for You and Your Furry Friends! Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Denver. 3 p.m. Free

The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays Music of Grateful Dead + More for Kids. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. 11:30 a.m. All Ages. $28.82. Kids under 1 are free.

Comedy and theater

The Dinner Detective Halloween Costume Show. Embassy Suites Denver Downtown, 1420 Stout St., Denver. 6-9 p.m. $72.95.

Adam Friedland. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7.15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. shows. $25-30.

Sports and fitness

Nuggets vs. Clippers. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver. 3 p.m. Tickets start at $37.

Sunday, Oct 27

Kids and family

Miss Black Colorado USA 2025 Pageant. Museum for Black Girls, 500 16th Street Mall #262, Denver. 1:15-4 p.m. $55

American Indian Winter Storytelling - Spooky Legends. The Fort, 19192 Hwy. 8, Morrison. 4-5 p.m.

Eat and drink

National American Beer Day at The Post Chicken & Beer. The Post Chicken and Beer, 2027 13th St. Boulder. 11 a.m. -10 p.m.

Sugar Skull Painting, Sipping and Tacos! Refresh Studios, 950 Jersey St., Denver. 2-4:30 pm. $60.

Sports and fitness

*Broncos vs. Panthers. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver. 12:30 p.m. Ticket start at $60.

Music and nightlife

*Shaq's Bass All-Stars: Red Rocks. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison. 6:00 pm. Tickets start at $74.86.

All weekend

Eat and drink

Dia De Los Muertos By Chef Richard Sandoval. Toro By Chef Richard Sandoval, 150 Clayton Lane, Denver. Restaurant hours vary.

Kids and family

*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. For non-members: $18 adults; $16 seniors; $12 children. For members: $16 adults, $14 seniors, $10 children (ages 3-15). Kids 2 and younger free.

Boo at the Zoo. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St., Denver. Select time slots remain. Adults and seniors $28. Kids ages 3-15 $21. Age 2 and under with candy bag $5. Age 2 and under with no candy bag are free.

Discovering Teen Rex. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Art, culture and media

Woven Memories: Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead. McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO 80202. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Special Deliveries. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $5 (children), $15 (adults).

Wild Things: The Art of Maurice Sendak. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free-$35. All ages.

Movements Toward Freedom. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 7:30-10 p.m. (Friday), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). Free-$14.

Where is Denver’s Chinatown? Stories Remembered, Reclaimed, Reimagined. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, Denver. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Kids are free; $15 for adults.

Just for fun

13th Floor Haunted House. 13th Floor Denver, 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-9:45 p.m. Starting at $32.49. Advanced registration is required for timed entry.

*Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns. The Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 7-10:45 p.m. (Fridays and Saturdays), 7-9:45 p.m. (Sunday). $21.99 (kids ages 3-12), $26.99 (ages 13 and up).