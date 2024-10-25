Things to do in Denver this weekend, Oct. 25-27

By Christen Aldridge, Special to Denverite
While Halloween is next Wednesday, Halloweekend is in full swing.
From trunk or treats to extra-costumed drag shows to a good ol' fashioned corn maze, the autumnal and scary festivities abound in the Denver metro.
Other happenings include exhibitions about Denver's Chinatown, a Nuggets game and the Miss Black Colorado pageant.
Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.
Friday, Oct. 25
Arts, culture and media
*Día de los Muertos: Remembering our Ancestors Through Art. Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver. Free. 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Older Adults Exclusive- Mask Painting!. Hampden Branch Library, 9755 E. Girard Ave., Denver. 3-4:30 p.m. Adults 50+ only.
Untitled: Artist Takeover. The Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver. 6-10 p.m. $22.
Kids and family
Little University Art Studio: Pumpkin Tape Resist Painting. Rodolfo "Corky" Gonzales Branch Library. 1498 N. Irving St., Denver. 10:30-11 a.m. Free.
Teentober: Mini Book Cover Creation Lab. Decker Branch Library, 1501 S. Logan St., Denver. 3-4:30 p.m. Free.
*Mile High Trunk or Treat. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver. 5-9 p.m. All Ages. Free.
Bones, Bats, Boo! Halloween Family Overnight. Denver Museum of Nature and Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd., Denver. 6 p.m. - 8 a.m. Non-member: $120 adults, $110 youth. Member: $100 adults, $90 youth.
Eat and drink
Sugar Skull Painting, Sipping and Tacos! Refresh Studios, 950 Jersey St., Denver. Friday 7-9:30 p.m. $60.
Comedy and theater
Victorian Horrors Stories. Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver. 6-9 p.m. $30.
Adam Friedland. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7.15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. shows. $25-30.
Music and nightlife
Disney in Concert: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. Boettcher Concert Hall Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1000 14th St., Denver. 7:30-10 p.m. Tickets range from $15-$103.
Drag Nation: Queen of the Dolls. ReelWorks Denver, 1399 35th St., Denver. 8 p.m. - 2 a.m. Tickets start at $20.
Saturday, Oct 26
Arts, culture and media
Denver Paranormal Research Society. Virginia Village Branch Library, 1500 S. Dahlia St., Denver. 2-3 p.m. Free.
Kids and family
Trunk or Treat Halloween Party!. Autism Community Store, 14095 E. Exposition Ave., Aurora. 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
*Trick or Treat on Tennyson Street. Tennyson Street Cultural Arts District. 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
*Howl-a-Ween Pet Parade: A Spooktacular Event for You and Your Furry Friends! Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Denver. 3 p.m. Free
The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays Music of Grateful Dead + More for Kids. Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. 11:30 a.m. All Ages. $28.82. Kids under 1 are free.
Comedy and theater
The Dinner Detective Halloween Costume Show. Embassy Suites Denver Downtown, 1420 Stout St., Denver. 6-9 p.m. $72.95.
Adam Friedland. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7.15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. shows. $25-30.
Sports and fitness
Nuggets vs. Clippers. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle, Denver. 3 p.m. Tickets start at $37.
Sunday, Oct 27
Kids and family
Miss Black Colorado USA 2025 Pageant. Museum for Black Girls, 500 16th Street Mall #262, Denver. 1:15-4 p.m. $55
American Indian Winter Storytelling - Spooky Legends. The Fort, 19192 Hwy. 8, Morrison. 4-5 p.m.
Eat and drink
National American Beer Day at The Post Chicken & Beer. The Post Chicken and Beer, 2027 13th St. Boulder. 11 a.m. -10 p.m.
Sugar Skull Painting, Sipping and Tacos! Refresh Studios, 950 Jersey St., Denver. 2-4:30 pm. $60.
Sports and fitness
*Broncos vs. Panthers. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver. 12:30 p.m. Ticket start at $60.
Music and nightlife
*Shaq's Bass All-Stars: Red Rocks. Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Pkwy, Morrison. 6:00 pm. Tickets start at $74.86.
All weekend
Eat and drink
Dia De Los Muertos By Chef Richard Sandoval. Toro By Chef Richard Sandoval, 150 Clayton Lane, Denver. Restaurant hours vary.
Kids and family
*Corn Maze. Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. For non-members: $18 adults; $16 seniors; $12 children. For members: $16 adults, $14 seniors, $10 children (ages 3-15). Kids 2 and younger free.
Boo at the Zoo. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St., Denver. Select time slots remain. Adults and seniors $28. Kids ages 3-15 $21. Age 2 and under with candy bag $5. Age 2 and under with no candy bag are free.
Discovering Teen Rex. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.
Art, culture and media
Woven Memories: Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead. McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO 80202. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Special Deliveries. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $5 (children), $15 (adults).
Wild Things: The Art of Maurice Sendak. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free-$35. All ages.
Movements Toward Freedom. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 7:30-10 p.m. (Friday), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). Free-$14.
Where is Denver’s Chinatown? Stories Remembered, Reclaimed, Reimagined. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, Denver. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Kids are free; $15 for adults.
Just for fun
13th Floor Haunted House. 13th Floor Denver, 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-9:45 p.m. Starting at $32.49. Advanced registration is required for timed entry.
*Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns. The Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 7-10:45 p.m. (Fridays and Saturdays), 7-9:45 p.m. (Sunday). $21.99 (kids ages 3-12), $26.99 (ages 13 and up).