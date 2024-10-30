Denver Animal Protection has terror-less tips for you (plus a good deal on adopting animals)

Adam Sattley and Lili dressed as medical professionals for the annual Broadway Halloween Parade. Oct. 19, 2024.

There’s something uniquely human about enjoying the sensation of being scared. But dogs, cats, turtles and all the other critters in your home don’t necessarily share that tendency. And Halloween can be downright terrifying — in a bad way — for them.

Here’s the rub: If your pets get scared, they’re more likely to scratch, bite and eat your fancy new couch or favorite Nuggets hat.

If they eat candy, they could die and haunt you forever — long beyond Halloween. (I still hear my late dog Butter, who fell ill in old age, padding around upstairs, and I swear she sometimes opens the bedroom door. Every time, I get goosebumps — and also feel a little loved. Isn't that nec-romantic?)

And if your fuzzy friends escape as you dish out treats to those unsightly goblins and ghouls at your front door, well, Fido and Felix might never return.

The folks at Denver Animal Protection have a steaming cauldron of tips for not petrifying your pets this Halloween — the second scariest holiday, next to the Fourth of July, for your best friends.

Yes, your pets are cute in costume. But do they feel cute?

There’s a $700 million industry dedicated to selling you cute costumes for your pets.

But there’s a chance that dressing Lassie up will hurt her feelings, stress her out and lose a bit of trust.



“It can cause a pet to overheat or make it tough for them to breathe,” explained Denver Animal Protection. “It can also impair their vision. And pieces that can be chewed off become a choking hazard.”

In short, be cognizant. If a costume stresses your animal, let her be the wallflower at your party. They can join introverts like me in the backroom with a book and a treat.

You thought the postman scared Rover...

Imagine what they think when a gaggle of clowns starts pounding at the door.

They might want to protect you. So they lunge at that cackling teen. Or they simply go berserk and dash into the nightmarish streets. And seeing marauding trick-or-treaters, they keep on dashing.

One: You’ll miss them. Two: You’ll spend Halloween night wandering the neighborhood praying Crunchy the Dachshund didn’t morph into Cujo the Rabid Killer. (Ed. note: This appears to be a reference to a 1983 horror film about a really mean St. Bernard, which is presumably a prequel to Beethoven.) (Reporter’s note: It’s a Stephen King book!)

Denver Animal Protection says you should consider putting your animals in a cozy crate.

Alternately, find a cozy room, put on some gentle music and give them some nice — not chocolate — treats.

“Ensure your pet has an updated ID tag and has been microchipped. This will help if your pet does escape,” the agency explained. “If you’ve moved recently or changed your phone number, be sure to update your pet’s microchip with your vet.”

If your animal does flee the fun, you can always check Denver Animal Protection’s lost pets page.

Our delicious foods can be deadly for dogs.

A cocoa compound called theobromine doesn’t break down in a dog’s guts. The darker the chocolate, the deadlier the candy. Dogs’ nervous systems and kidneys can be overwhelmed. They can have seizures, shakes, sharts and yarks.

Sugar-free gum is not a good choice either — even if your dentist claims it’s good for you.

“The artificial sweetener xylitol is also toxic for dogs, who can’t digest it and may experience a dangerous drop in blood sugar and liver damage,” the animal agency explained.

Parties can be perilous.

Penelope the Poodle can burn down your home, knocking over a flaming pumpkin with her prim head.

“Fake cobwebs and strung lights can entangle your pet,” animal protection notes. “And electrical cords for decorations can be chewed and cause electric shock or burns.”

If you decide to lock your dog up, make sure there’s a sign on the door to prevent your guests from going in and scaring her. Otherwise your pup or your pal might be in for a real jump scare.

If you don’t have a pet to worry about, maybe you should?

Through Oct. 31, the Denver Animal Shelter is offering $31 adoption fees for all animals over one-year-old. And there are some cute ones in stock.

Go to the Denver Animal Shelter for more info.