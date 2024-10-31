How to get a free ride (or bike or scooter) to vote

RTD and Lime are here to help get you to the polls for free.

The easiest way to vote in Denver when you don’t have a car is by mail. But, for this year’s election, it’s too late to do that.

So you’re going to have to find another way to the polling places.

Happily, Denver has an army of ballot drop boxes. Turn a corner, and you’re likely to see one.

Looking for the box nearest to you? Here’s the full map from Denver Elections. If you’re close enough to one, you can walk or roll without a problem.

But let’s say you’re a little farther away, you don’t have a car and you still want to vote? There are at least a couple of other options — one public and one private.

Election Day is an RTD Zero Fare Day

The Regional Transportation District will team up with the Colorado County Clerks Association on Nov. 5 to offer a zero fare day, so riders can vote without spending a dime.

They hope the move encourages people both to try out the bus or train and to participate in civic life.

If you’re looking for the nearest bus or train, head to RTD’s website for maps and schedules.

Bike or scoot with Lime’s Unlock Democracy campaign

The shared electric vehicle company Lime is launching its Unlock Democracy campaign.

This nationwide effort aims to get people to take scooters and bikes to the polls.

Between now and the election, riders will be given two 30-minute rides to get to their polling places. Just enter “VOTE2024” in the app when you’re ready to ride.

In Colorado, the program will be offered in Denver, Boulder, Grand Junction, Colorado Springs and Arvada.

So far, the company has provided more than 90,000 free or low-cost rides to help people vote in elections in more than a dozen countries.

What else do I need to know to vote?

It’s not too late to vote, and it’s not too late to register to vote.

You have until 7 p.m., on Tues. Nov. 5, to cast your ballot for a gaggle of critical local, state and national issues.

To learn more about what’s on this year’s ballot, check out the Denverite Voter Guide.