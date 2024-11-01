South Broadway coffeeshop is on the market for $1.2 million

Denver’s Gypsy House Cafe moved from Cap Hill to South Broadway. Now, its home is up for sale.

The building that houses the Gypsy House Cafe on South Broadway is up for sale, throwing the future of a longtime Denver coffeehouse into question.

The building’s owner, Jake Malman, has listed the property for sale for $1.2 million.

The listing says the building could be available for its new owners by the beginning of 2025 — with or without the coffee shop.

The property was last sold in 2021 for $860,000, according to city records. Malman declined to comment on the sale or the future of the coffee shop. The owners of the shop also declined to comment.

The past decade has seen a lot of change for Gypsy House.

The Gypsy House Cafe was a family-owned Cheesman Park hangout until 2016, when it was priced out of its 13th Avenue and Marion Street building and shuttered — seemingly for good.

After the closure, owners Doniece and Dena Derani left Denver for a few years, Westword reported. At the time, they had no plans to return.

But in 2019, they came back to town and reopened Gypsy House at its current location, a building that dates to 1924.

The pandemic hit soon after, upending the market for commercial real estate and restaurants. Still, the twin Derani sisters kept their doors open.

We don't know whether the Gypsy House Cafe might continue operating under a new landlord, move elsewhere, or close entirely.

For at least a couple months, though, the Gypsy House remains.

South Broadway has lost well-known businesses over the past few years.

With rising rent and business costs, it’s been a challenge for some longtime institutions to stay open on the strip.

Mutiny Information Cafe moved farther down the street to Englewood earlier this year, after being priced out of its longtime home.

Sol Tribe Tattoo & Piercing closed recently — the fallout of a terrible tragedy. A white supremacist murdered owner Alicia Cardenas and her coworker Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado in December 2021, part of a mass shooting that stretched across the metro. The tattoo shop's legacy is being honored nearby at the new Cold Moon Piercing and Tattoo.

The gift store Hope Tank closed its Broadway shop in December 2021 and moved to new digs in City Park West.

Like Mutiny, Fancy Tiger Crafts Co-op moved to Englewood.

And the legacy bar Barry’s on Broadway closed last year after 20 years on the strip.