Things to do in Denver this weekend, Nov. 1-3 

By Christen Aldridge, Special to Denverite
It is the first weekend of November in the Mile High City!
There are still Halloween-y events if you need to play catch up. And the arts scene is explosive too, with the Denver Film Festival and Denver Arts Week kicking off.
There's also a number of comedy shows and lots of events all about cool-looking lights.
Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.
Friday, Nov. 1
Arts and Culture
First Friday Art Walk. 40 West Arts. 1560 Teller St., Lakewood. 6 p.m. Free.
First Friday. Denver's Art District on Santa Fe. 858 Santa Fe Dr., Denver. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Free.
Lost & Found: An Analog Forever Magazine Exhibition. Colorado Photographic Arts Center. 1200 Lincoln St., Ste. 111, Denver. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Free.
Sport and Fitness
Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Round One - Rapids v LA Galaxy. Dick's Sporting Goods Park. 6000 Victory Way Commerce City. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Music and Nightlife
*Music in the Gardens. 17th Street Gardens. 1945 17th St., Denver. 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Free.
Sabrina Carpenter. Ball Arena. 1000 Chopper Cir. Denver. 7 p.m. Prices vary.
Kids and Family
Sugar Skulls for Día de los Muertos. Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library. 305 Milwaukee St., Denver. 3-4 p.m. Free.
Annie, Jr. Artios Academies of Greenwood Village. 5600 E. Belleview Ave., Greenwood Village. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Adults $15, children $12.
Dia de los Muertos Family Friendly Celebration. Los Chingones Central Park. 10155 E. 29th Dr., Denver. 3-9 p.m. Free.
First Friday Films. Denver Community Media in the Buell Media Center. 2101 Arapahoe St., Unit 1, Denver. Denver Community Media. Free. 6-8 p.m.
Comedy
Hit and Run: Musical Improv. Rise Comedy. 1260 22nd St., Denver. 8-9 p.m. $16.
Whitney Cummings: Big Baby. Paramount Theatre 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver. 7 p.m. Prices vary.
Friday Night Comedy Showcase. Denver Comedy Lounge. 3559 Larimer St., Denver. 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. shows. $21-25.
Just for fun
Bookswap at Comrade Brewing Co. 7667 E. Iliff Ave., Denver. 2-4 p.m. Free.
*Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns. The Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 7-10:45 p.m. $21.99 (kids ages 3-12), $26.99 (ages 13 and up).
Saturday, Nov. 2
Sports and Fitness
Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz. Ball Arena. 1000 Chopper Cir. Denver. 8 p.m. Prices vary.
Arts and Culture
Lost & Found: An Analog Forever Magazine Exhibition. Colorado Photographic Arts Center. 1200 Lincoln St., Ste. 111, Denver. Noon - 4 p.m. Free.
Annie, Jr. Artios Academies of Greenwood Village. 5600 E. Belleview Ave., Greenwood Village. 2-4 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. shows. Adults $15, children $12.
Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery. 800 E. 73rd Ave., #11, Denver. Doors 7:45 p.m., performance begins at 8:15 p.m. Tickets $15-$28.52.
Comedy
Saturday Night Stand Up. Denver Comedy Lounge. 3559 Larimer St., Denver. 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. shows. $21-$25.
Beauty
Bubbles & Beauty Brunch: JBe Beauty Celebration. JBe Beauty. 660 S. Colorado Blvd., Glendale. 12-3 p.m. Free.
Just for fun
*Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns. The Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 7-10:45 p.m. $21.99 (kids ages 3-12), $26.99 (ages 13 and up).
Sunday, Nov. 3
Arts and Culture
Inside the Studio with Desirae Brown. 200 Grant St. Denver, CO 80203. Free. 11:00 am-1:00 pm
The Bloody Mary Festival - Denver. Reelworks Denver. 1399 35th St., Denver. 12-3:30 p.m. $55-$73.
Ballet Ariel's Cinderella (Northglenn). Parsons Theatre. 1 East Memorial Parkway, Unit 3, Thornton. 3-4:30 p.m. Tickets range from $22-$31.
Kids and Family
Denver Central Library: Grand Reopening Celebration. Denver Public Library: Central Library 10 West 14th Ave. Denver, CO 80204. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Free.
Music and Nightlife
Rod Wave. Ball Arena. 1000 Chopper Cir. Denver. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Sensory Friendly Hours. Wings Over the Rockies. 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver. Free. 10-11:30 a.m.
All weekend
Art, culture and media
Denver Art Week. Multiple locations. Multiple events. Prices vary.
The Denver Film Festival. Multiple locations. Multiple events. Prices vary.
*Aurora Borealis Festival. The Aurora Highlands Winged Melody Park. 23578 E. 38th Place, Aurora. Friday 5-9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. GA free, VIP $75.
Woven Memories: Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead. McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO 80202. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Wild Things: The Art of Maurice Sendak. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free-$35. All ages.
Movements Toward Freedom. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 7:30-10 p.m. (Friday), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). Free-$14.
Eyes Up, Mouth Agape. Buntport Theater. 717 Lipan St., Denver. 7:30-9 p.m. Pay what you can.
History and science
Discovering Teen Rex. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults).
Special Deliveries. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $5 (children), $15 (adults).
Where is Denver’s Chinatown? Stories Remembered, Reclaimed, Reimagined. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, Denver. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Kids are free; $15 for adults.
Migrants, a Tale of Two Hearts. Museo De Las Americas. 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver. Fridays 12-6 p.m., Saturdays 12-5 p.m. Adults $8, Senior/Military/Artist/Teacher/Student $5, Members and Children under 13 free.
Just for fun
13th Floor Haunted House. 13th Floor Denver, 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-9:45 p.m. Starting at $32.49. Advanced registration is required for timed entry.
*Elitch Gardens Fright Fest. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park. 2000 Elitch Cir. Denver. Prices vary.
Beyond Laser Light Experience. 400 S. Logan St., Denver. 12-8 p.m. Adults and children 13+ $25.00, VIP $40, student with ID $20, children (2-12) $10.