Things to do in Denver this weekend, Nov. 1-3 

Goodbye Halloween (sort of), hello arts festivities.

Things to do in Denver

The Sie Film Center is ready for the Denver Film Festival to begin. Oct. 28, 2021.

By Christen Aldridge, Special to Denverite

It is the first weekend of November in the Mile High City!

There are still Halloween-y events if you need to play catch up. And the arts scene is explosive too, with the Denver Film Festival and Denver Arts Week kicking off.

There's also a number of comedy shows and lots of events all about cool-looking lights.

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, Nov. 1

Arts and Culture

First Friday Art Walk. 40 West Arts. 1560 Teller St., Lakewood. 6 p.m. Free.

First Friday. Denver's Art District on Santa Fe. 858 Santa Fe Dr., Denver. 5:30-9:30 p.m. Free.

Lost & Found: An Analog Forever Magazine Exhibition. Colorado Photographic Arts Center. 1200 Lincoln St., Ste. 111, Denver. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Free.

Sport and Fitness

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: Round One - Rapids v LA Galaxy. Dick's Sporting Goods Park. 6000 Victory Way Commerce City. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Music and Nightlife

*Music in the Gardens. 17th Street Gardens. 1945 17th St., Denver. 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Free.

Sabrina Carpenter. Ball Arena. 1000 Chopper Cir. Denver. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Kids and Family

Sugar Skulls for Día de los Muertos. Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library. 305 Milwaukee St., Denver. 3-4 p.m. Free.

Annie, Jr. Artios Academies of Greenwood Village. 5600 E. Belleview Ave., Greenwood Village. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Adults $15, children $12.

Dia de los Muertos Family Friendly Celebration. Los Chingones Central Park. 10155 E. 29th Dr., Denver. 3-9 p.m. Free.

First Friday Films. Denver Community Media in the Buell Media Center. 2101 Arapahoe St., Unit 1, Denver. Denver Community Media. Free. 6-8 p.m.

Comedy

Hit and Run: Musical Improv. Rise Comedy. 1260 22nd St., Denver. 8-9 p.m. $16.

Whitney Cummings: Big Baby. Paramount Theatre 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Friday Night Comedy Showcase. Denver Comedy Lounge. 3559 Larimer St., Denver. 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. shows. $21-25.

Just for fun

Bookswap at Comrade Brewing Co. 7667 E. Iliff Ave., Denver. 2-4 p.m. Free.

*Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns. The Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 7-10:45 p.m. $21.99 (kids ages 3-12), $26.99 (ages 13 and up).

Saturday, Nov. 2

Sports and Fitness

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz. Ball Arena. 1000 Chopper Cir. Denver. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Arts and Culture

Lost & Found: An Analog Forever Magazine Exhibition. Colorado Photographic Arts Center. 1200 Lincoln St., Ste. 111, Denver. Noon - 4 p.m. Free.

Annie, Jr. Artios Academies of Greenwood Village. 5600 E. Belleview Ave., Greenwood Village. 2-4 p.m. and 6:30-8:30 p.m. shows. Adults $15, children $12.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery. 800 E. 73rd Ave., #11, Denver. Doors 7:45 p.m., performance begins at 8:15 p.m. Tickets $15-$28.52.

Comedy

Saturday Night Stand Up. Denver Comedy Lounge. 3559 Larimer St., Denver. 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. shows. $21-$25.

Beauty

Bubbles & Beauty Brunch: JBe Beauty Celebration. JBe Beauty. 660 S. Colorado Blvd., Glendale. 12-3 p.m. Free.

Just for fun

*Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns. The Hudson Gardens, 6115 S. Santa Fe Dr., Littleton. 7-10:45 p.m. $21.99 (kids ages 3-12), $26.99 (ages 13 and up).

Sunday, Nov. 3

Arts and Culture

Inside the Studio with Desirae Brown. 200 Grant St. Denver, CO 80203. Free. 11:00 am-1:00 pm

The Bloody Mary Festival - Denver. Reelworks Denver. 1399 35th St., Denver. 12-3:30 p.m. $55-$73.

Ballet Ariel's Cinderella (Northglenn). Parsons Theatre. 1 East Memorial Parkway, Unit 3, Thornton. 3-4:30 p.m. Tickets range from $22-$31.

Kids and Family

Denver Central Library: Grand Reopening Celebration. Denver Public Library: Central Library 10 West 14th Ave. Denver, CO 80204. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Free.

Music and Nightlife

Rod Wave. Ball Arena. 1000 Chopper Cir. Denver. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sensory Friendly Hours. Wings Over the Rockies. 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver. Free. 10-11:30 a.m.

All weekend

Art, culture and media

Denver Art Week. Multiple locations. Multiple events. Prices vary.

The Denver Film Festival. Multiple locations. Multiple events. Prices vary.

*Aurora Borealis Festival. The Aurora Highlands Winged Melody Park. 23578 E. 38th Place, Aurora. Friday 5-9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. GA free, VIP $75.

Woven Memories: Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead. McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 W. Colfax Ave., Denver, CO 80202. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Wild Things: The Art of Maurice Sendak. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free-$35. All ages.

Movements Toward Freedom. MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St. 7:30-10 p.m. (Friday), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). Free-$14.

Eyes Up, Mouth Agape. Buntport Theater. 717 Lipan St., Denver. 7:30-9 p.m. Pay what you can.

History and science

Discovering Teen Rex. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults).

Special Deliveries. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $5 (children), $15 (adults).

Where is Denver’s Chinatown? Stories Remembered, Reclaimed, Reimagined. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, Denver. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Kids are free; $15 for adults.

Migrants, a Tale of Two Hearts. Museo De Las Americas. 861 Santa Fe Dr., Denver. Fridays 12-6 p.m., Saturdays 12-5 p.m. Adults $8, Senior/Military/Artist/Teacher/Student $5, Members and Children under 13 free.

Just for fun

13th Floor Haunted House. 13th Floor Denver, 3400 E. 52nd Ave. 7-9:45 p.m. Starting at $32.49. Advanced registration is required for timed entry.

*Elitch Gardens Fright Fest. Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park. 2000 Elitch Cir. Denver. Prices vary.

Beyond Laser Light Experience. 400 S. Logan St., Denver. 12-8 p.m. Adults and children 13+ $25.00, VIP $40, student with ID $20, children (2-12) $10.