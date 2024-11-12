Bridge security at DIA is going away forever

It’s returning to the simple life of just being a bridge.

Denver International Airport will soon close its bridge security checkpoint as the Great Hall construction project gets somewhat closer to completion.

The bridge checkpoint has been a slightly secret option for some travelers, sometimes offering shorter wait times when the main hall is packed. It sits on the elevated building segment that connects the Great Hall and Concourse A.

The changes will happen in a few phases:

Starting now, the bridge checkpoint and general access to the bridge will close from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Monday through Thursday nights . Everyone will have to use the airport’s train system to get between concourses during this time.

Starting Dec. 9, the bridge security checkpoint will stop operating regularly. The checkpoint might be reactivated when there's an "urgent need," but don't count on it. You'll still be able to use the bridge if your flight arrives at an A gate and you want to walk to the Great Hall, but not the other way around.

Starting later in 2025, there will no longer be a security checkpoint on the bridge. But it will still be a bridge! Departing passengers who have gone through the new West and the coming-soon East security checkpoints can take it to the concourse, or arriving passengers to the Great Hall.

The changes are part of the Great Hall renovation that has stretched across several years. A major focus of the project is to revamp the airport’s cumbersome security checkpoints.

One new checkpoint, West Security, has already opened on the Great Hall’s top floor. Instead of funneling travelers into just a couple security lanes, it stacks up more than a dozen screening stations.

A matching checkpoint, East Security, is expected to open by the third quarter of 2025.

How do you like the new West Security checkpoint so far? Email [email protected] and let us know.