A new holiday pop-up bar at DIA will try to give your layover a little cheer

Santa’s Layover Lounge is now open in the B gates and will stay ’til January.

Naughty or nice? Doesn’t matter — you’re still going to have to get to the Denver airport extra early for holiday travel plans.

But this time, there’s a perk as DIA buys into the pop-up bar trend to sprinkle some holiday cheer during your layover.

Santa's Layover Lounge is now open in Concourse B and will stay there through January. The airport touts the lounge the first airport holiday pop-up bar. (I’m sure you’ve been keeping track.)

“Passengers in need of holiday cheer as they travel this season should look no further than Santa’s Layover Lounge,” airport CEO Phil Washington said in a press release. “It’s the most wonderful time of year, after all.”

Customers will be able to order food and drinks from a holiday-themed food menu. Items include pumpkin pie, hot chocolate and winter-themed cocktails, like the Polar Expresso Martini.

And if that isn’t festive enough, the airport is also channeling the spirit of giving at the layover lounge. The pop-up bar will match every purchase, dollar-for-dollar, up to $5,000 to donate to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Travelers are encouraged to get to the airport early to account for long lines and big crowds. DIA is one of the busiest airports in the United States, recently reporting that it’s on track to reach 100 million passengers annually by 2027.