Denver holiday lights: Where and when to see light shows

The Christmas Capital of the World is about to be back in business.

Prepare yourself – it’s about to get holly and jolly in Denver. We pulled together a schedule of some of the best holiday light events around the city.

Parade of Lights, Dec. 7 only: The 9News Parade of Lights is Dec. 7, starting at 6 p.m. at the City and County Building and winding through downtown.

The Mile High Tree, starting Nov. 22: The Mile High Tree in Civic Center Park offers light shows every 15 minutes between 5 and 10 p.m. from Nov. 22 through Dec. 31, as well as New Year's Eve countdown shows at 9 p.m. and midnight on Dec. 31.



The initial lighting will be Nov. 22 at 5:15 p.m.

City and County Building holiday lights, starting Nov. 27:

The 92nd annual Light the Lights event will be Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The festivities are on Bannock Street between W. 14th Ave and Colfax Ave., in front of the city building.

The "Light the Lights" event is Nov. 27. This year's programming includes a performance by the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus. The official flipping of the switch will be executed by a supergroup of Denver mascots. Look for the Nuggets’ Rocky, the Rockies’ Dinger, the Avalanche's Bernie, the Rapids’ RapidMan and the Mammoths’ Wooly.

There will be designated seating for folks with mobility impairments and individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing. An ASL interpreter will also be on site. ADA seating is first-come, first-served and accessible from entrances at 14th Avenue and Colfax Avenue.



If you can’t make it in person, you can stream the live event here or on the City and County of Denver’s Facebook page.

The city hall holiday light show will be on display from Nov. 27, 2024, through Jan. 26, 2025. Nightly light and music shows will play from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with static lights following until 10:45 p.m. Monday nights will have static lights only.

Shows will not take place on Dec. 7, due to the 9News Parade of Lights, or Dec. 21, due to the We Will Remember: Homeless Persons' Memorial Vigil.

Trail of Light, Nov. 29 through Jan. 1: The Denver Botanic Gardens Chatfield Farms location features a holiday stroll through illuminated cottonwoods, boxelders and pine trees. Walking paths include a nearly mile-long trail and a shorter strolling option.

Mile High Drone Show, Nov. 22 through Dec. 31: This free, downtown light show creates a sky full of holiday-themed animations — from Santa and his reindeer to iconic Denver landmarks. Performances start at 7 p.m. each night. Drones will launch west of downtown and be visible from spots around the center city.

Zoo Lights, Nov. 23 through Jan. 5: The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance presents a wild wonderland of over 80 acres of lights throughout the zoo. The exhibit will be closed Thanksgiving and Christmas.

For guests 21+, Zoo Lights Adult Night is Nov. 22.

Christmas in Color, Nov. 15 through Dec. 30: This drive-through extravaganza pops up at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, Arapahoe County Fairgrounds and Water World. Guests are invited to drive through millions of lights synchronized to holiday music that plays through the car radio.

Hudson Holidays, Nov. 29 through Jan. 12: Hudson Gardens in Littleton offers a light show featuring a grove of dancing Christmas trees, a multicolored forest inhabited by giant snowmen, a holiday light tunnel and glowing reindeer.