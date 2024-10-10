Denver’s skyline will light up with 40 days of free holiday drone shows

Like this drone, but a lot of them, and more festive.

The city boosters at VisitDenver are vying to create the next “highlight of the holiday season.”

Enter: The Mile High Drone Show.

Denver’s skyline will light up for forty nights starting in November with a free show of animated scenes created by 400 drones.

This free nightly event will compete with other bright ideas that dominate the Christmas season: Zoo Lights, Denver Botanic Garden’s Blossoms of Light, Luminova at Elitch Gardens, Cherry Creek North’s Winter Wanderland and others.

Unlike those events, this one promises to be “state of the art” — a sci-fi marvel.

There will be standard Christmas schlock like Santa Claus, reindeer and evergreen trees, along with Mile High iconography ranging from Union Station to Blucifer and the Big Blue Bear.

Each animation will be roughly 400 feet high and 500 feet wide, visible through swaths of the city.

Drones will launch from the west of the city center and can be viewed from parks, rooftops and high-rise windows throughout downtown.

This is the inaugural year for Visit Denver’s Mile High Drone Show, a collaboration with the Denver company Brightflights Drone Shows.

Shows are free. In fact, you can’t escape them even if you’d want to, as they will take over the skyline.

The drones fly at 7 p.m. every night, from Nov. 22 through Dec. 31, and last 15 minutes each.

There will also be three sports-themed animation shows: One for Denver Broncos’ Monday Night Football at 5:20 p.m. on Mon. Dec. 2; another for the Denver Nuggets Christmas game at 7 p.m. on Dec. 25; and a third ahead of the Colorado Avalanche New Year’s Eve game at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.