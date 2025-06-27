Have a gripe about Denver? The city’s auditor wants to hear from you

It’s part of the auditor’s campaign to crowdsource subjects for 2026 audits.

Got a big issue in Denver you want investigated? The city’s elected watchdog, Auditor Tim O’Brien, is waiting to hear from you.

(We are too, but that’s a different story: [email protected].)

O’Brien has launched #AuditDenver2026, a program that crowdsources audit ideas from social media and the general public.



“We thought it would be a good idea to really ask as many people as we can about what is it about their government that they're concerned about,” O’Brien told Denverite.

This is far from the first time O’Brien, now in his third term, has solicited public feedback. Over his tenure, he’s attended around 350 neighborhood meetings, sharing the results of his audits and seeking ideas for new ones.

More than 100 residents have already sent the auditor a flurry of ideas, many related to homelessness, the ailing city budget, the airport and street infrastructure.

The campaign launched at the beginning of June, and you will have until July 3 to submit your ideas online or to [email protected].

The auditor provided some of the suggestions sent by residents.

“Please audit the results of homelessness spending,” wrote Tammy. “How much are we spending and how many unhoused come out of homelessness and become self-sufficient, with jobs to pay their own way like the rest of us? There is a general sense of unfairness with the obscene amount of money spent to get the homeless out of sight, but with no true solutions to helping them become contributing members of society, not completely dependent on taxpayers who are growing weary of the open checkbook.”

Eric wondered how DIA is spending its money.

Mark asked the auditor to summarize the city’s track record for cost and timeliness on major public works projects. In the mix: the airport renovation, the Convention Center expansion, the 16th Street Mall, bus rapid transit on the 16th Street Mall, the Northeast Denver stormwater drainage, the National Western Center expansion and more.

“What is the typical Denver city government cost overrun and delay?” Mark asked.

The auditor’s work comes with challenges.

Denverite has covered multiple previous audits: A damning look at workplace morale and psychological safety, a report stating the Mayor’s Office of Social Equity and Innovation is missing strategies, polices and procedures, and claims the city is mismanaging its homeless shelter system.

Each year, the auditor conducts around 30 investigations into various city programs, from the zoo to public safety hiring.

On the recommendations for fixes the auditor makes, city agencies agree to implement 95 percent of them. Of those, most are either fully or partially complete, but 32 percent remain unimplemented.

The auditor has followed up on 49 reports with 594 recommendations, according to a dashboard tracking the auditor’s recommendations.

Of city agencies, the Office of Human Resources has the lowest rate of full implementation at just 6.5 percent.

Community Planning and Development has agreed to the fewest number of recommended changes.