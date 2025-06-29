Denver’s Pride parade left Colfax this year. Here’s all we saw

The city's annual Pride parade was different this year, in a lot of ways. But from what we heard, it wasn't necessarily a bad thing.

The most obvious change was the venue. Transit construction on Colfax Avenue pushed the Sunday route north to 17th Avenue.

The Denver Flaggots twirl down 17th Avenue during the city's annual PrideFest parade. June 29, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Candie Powell, who we met in the shade along 17th on Sunday, said she's been coming to the event since it took up just one lane on Colfax. Back in the '90s, traffic continued on the other side of the yellow line. Colfax is great, she said, but this was a treat.

"It's really the same thing. And kinda better, because it's not grimy," she laughed.

People watch from a rooftop above 17th Avenue. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Crowds cheer along 17th Avenue. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Kim Sherman, who's marched in the parade for four years, said it was better on 17th.

"It's more intimate. You can connect with the people watching, a little bit easier than on Colfax," she said. "It felt safe, too."

"This is much shadier. It's pretty cool," said Chris, who declined to give her last name. "I do feel for the businesses down on Colfax."

U.S. Bank workers march 17th Avenue with an enormous rainbow flag during Denver's annual PrideFest parade. June 29, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

There were challenges this year, but the parade marched on joyfully.

The Center on Colfax, which puts on Denver PrideFest and the parade, has been dealing with a funding shortfall, a result in part of the national fallout from President Trump's orders to cancel grants for diversity, equity and inclusion programs. In April, the Center said national funding cuts meant longtime sponsors were donating fewer dollars, or none at all.

That financial struggle was not obvious on Sunday. The parade was long, colorful and loud. And it was still full of corporate sponsors, like Absolut and Southwest Airlines.

Meghan Thomason marches 17th Avenue with PwC. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Southwest Airlines workers hold a giant DENVER sign. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

But marchers said they were responding to threats to the LGBTQ community, too.

Kai Kientz, who rolled with One Colorado, carried a sign that read, "You will not erase us," over the colors of the trans flag. It was made for the No Kings protest.

"They are limiting trans healthcare and trying to erase trans people from from existence," Kientz said. "It's 'you will not erase us' because we exist. We have always existed, and we always will exist, until the end of time."

Kai Kientz carries a protest sign as One Colorado marches in Denver's annual PrideFest parade. June 29, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Sophie Kamerrer, who marched for her first time this year, said she felt the nation's turmoil in a different way. She noticed a lot of police officers, some in tactical gear, and thanked them for making her feel safe as she turned onto Lincoln Street.

"Because the environment and the world is so insane, you just notice it more," she said. "I'm happy that they're here, and I thanked them for keeping us safe — because it could be not safe."

Denver Police officers stand off 17th Avenue with a giant truck. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas fistbumps a kid. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Candie Powell said she noticed, too, but did not feel comforted.

"Maybe it should, but the optics just are odd," she said.

People said the party in the street gave them strength to face the world, too.

"To see this many people gathered around, everyone rallying for a cause, it's wonderful," Kientz said. "To see people cheering and celebrating who we are, it's powerful and impactful and it means the world to me."

Denver's annual PrideFest parade, this year on 17th Avenue. June 29, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Bella Diva dancers sashay down 17th Avenue during Denver's annual PrideFest parade. June 29, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Flag bearers with the Mile High Freedom Band march 17th Avenue in Denver's annual PrideFest parade. June 29, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Isaiah Barkman marches with The Center in the city's annual PrideFest parade, this year on 17th Avenue. June 29, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Lana Ortega holds Littles the dog, who's all dressed up for Denver's annual PrideFest parade. June 29, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston jogs 17th Avenue, greeting crowds who've come to watch the annual PrideFest parade. June 29, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Crowds cheer Denver's annual PrideFest parade along 17th Avenue. June 29, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Crowds cheer Denver's annual PrideFest parade along 17th Avenue. June 29, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Members of Black Pride Colorado roll down 17th Avenue during Denver's annual PrideFest parade. June 29, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

People hang off a Lincoln Street garage as Denver's annual PrideFest parade passes beneath them. June 29, 2025. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite