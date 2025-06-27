Things to do in Denver this weekend, June 27-29

Things to do in Denver

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Happy Pride, Denver!

Across town, there will be a Pride Parade, PrideFest, drag show brunches and a Pride 5K.

There’s also a Denver Mimosa Fest and a Denver Dog Fair at the National Western Complex. And "Mamma Mia!" is taking over the Buell Theatre.

If you’re looking to get out of Denver, consider a visit to Greeley for the first of two weekends at the Greeley Stampede. Weekend happenings at the Stampede include concerts, rodeos, carnival rides and more.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Friday and Saturday: *Country Jam Colorado 2025. 1065 US-6 & 50, Mack. Times vary. Prices vary.

All weekend: Pre-Stampede Hat Bar Pop Up. Colorado Peach Creations at Hometown Shops, 5943 Sky Pond Drive, E160, Loveland. 4-7 p.m. (Friday), 3-7 p.m. (Saturday) and Noon-3 p.m. (Sunday). No cover.

All weekend: *Greeley Stampede. 600 N. 14th Ave., Greeley. Times vary by event. Prices vary.

Friday, June 27

Kids and family

Little University Art Studio: Pride Crowns. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzalez Branch Library, 1498 Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Art Exploration for Early Learners. Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library, 305 Milwaukee St. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Teens and Tweens Game ON: Lotería. Pauline Robinson Branch Library, 5575 E. 33rd Ave. 4-5 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 10-19.

Comedy and theater

Luke Null. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $23-$28.

Mamma Mia. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 7:30 p.m. $47.20-$177.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $22.90-$29.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

By Design: Stories and Ideas Behind Objects. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

Foragers. Walker Fine Art, 300 W. 11th Ave., Unit A. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.

AfroMexican Journey: Yanga, Slavery, and Freedom. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-6 p.m. Free (ages 13 and under), $5 (students, seniors, artists, teachers and military members), $8 (general admission).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*Huerta Urbana Farmers Market. Focus Points Family Resource Center, 2501 E. 48th Ave. 2-5 p.m. No cover.

*Wine Walk. Downtown Parker, 19751 E. Mainstreet, Parker. 4:30-7:30 p.m. $25 (in advance), $30 (at the door).

The Perfect Summer Dinner Party. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Music in the Gardens. 17th Street Community Gardens, 1945 17th St. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*Low Cut Connie with The Dirty Turkeys. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $42.28 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.

*Metallica. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

*Widespread Panic. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 6:10 p.m.

Saturday, June 28

Just for fun

Daybreaker | Coffee Club & Dance Party. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 10 a.m-1 p.m. $29-$39.

Denver Dog Fair. National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free (children ages 5 and under), $5 (dogs), $20 (adults).

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Central Denver Appearance. The Shops at Northfield, 8340 Northfield Blvd. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. No cover.

Jigsaw Puzzle Swap - 250+ pieces. Eugene Field Branch Library, 810 S. University Blvd. 11 a.m.-noon. Free.

*Denver PrideFest. Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free.

*Mile High Global Bazaar. Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Noon-6 p.m. No cover.

*TheBigWonderful 16th Street Market: Loud & Proud. 16th Street, 1515 Welton St. Noon-4 p.m. No cover.

Blockwide Pride: Drag Show. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 1-3 p.m. Free.

5th Annual HCO PRIDE PARTY. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 2-10 p.m. $28.52 (general admission), $55.20 (VIP).

Kids and family

Little University. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by a caregiver.

Comedy and theater

Mamma Mia. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $88.50-$177.

Luke Null. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. $23-$28.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. $25.90-$33.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

By Design: Stories and Ideas Behind Objects. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

AfroMexican Journey: Yanga, Slavery, and Freedom. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-5 p.m. Free (ages 13 and under), $5 (students, seniors, artists, teachers and military members), $8 (general admission).

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*City Park Farmers Market. City Park Esplanade, 2551 E. Colfax Ave. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Cherry Creek Fresh Market. East side of Cherry Creek Shopping Center, on Steele Street next to Macy’s. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. No cover.

International Donuts. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Localpalooza. Leevers Locavore, 2630 W. 38th Ave. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

Celebrating 8 Years. LandLocked Ales, 3225 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood. Noon-10 p.m. No cover.

Denver Mimosa Fest. Starting at Con Safos, 1949 Market St. Starting at 1 a.m. (VIP) or starting at 1 p.m. (general admission). $24.99-$64.99.

*Cruise For Brews. Starting at Wanderment Brewing, 800 E. 64th Ave. Starting at 1 p.m. No cover.

Summer Celebration Cooking & Cocktails. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $135. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Shakedown Street. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 6 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $42.28 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.

*Widespread Panic. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

*Yoga on the Rocks. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 a.m. Prices vary.

*Denver Pride 5K. Starting on Lincoln Street between Colfax Avenue and 14th Street. Starting at 8 a.m. $54.25.

Sound+Flow Sacred Saturday. Grow + Gather, 900 E. Hampden Ave., Englewood. 10-11:15 a.m. Donation-based fee.

Bikes Together Bike Repair Clinic. Bob Ragland Branch Library, 1900 35th St., Suite A. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

*Milieu Fermentation 5k. Milieu Fermentation, 2101 N. Ursula St., Unit 10, Aurora. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $41.83 (run/walk), $62.83 (run/walk and t-shirt).

*Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 2:10 p.m.

*New England Revolution vs. Colorado Rapids. Watch on Apple TV. 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 29

Just for fun

*Denver Pride Parade. Along 17th Street from Lincoln to Franklin streets. Starting at 9:30 a.m. Free.

*Denver PrideFest. Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.

Comedy and theater

Mamma Mia. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. $82.60-$123.90.

Shelly Belly. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 5 p.m. $25-$35.

Louis Katz. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $15.

Kids and family

Teens Learn and Explore: Joyous Paws Therapy Dogs. Central Library, 10 W 14th Ave. 1-2 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Lazy Sunday Movie. Central Library, 10 W 14th Ave. 2:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Kids Create. Central Library, 10 W 14th Ave. 4-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Art, culture, and media

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage. Exhibition Hub Art Center, 3900 Elati St. 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. $25.90-$33.90. (Read more about this exhibit here.)

By Design: Stories and Ideas Behind Objects. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children age 18 and younger), $22-$27 (students, teachers, active military members, veterans, seniors ages 65 and older), $25-$30 (adults).

AfroMexican Journey: Yanga, Slavery, and Freedom. Museo de Las Americas, 861 Santa Fe Drive. Noon-5 p.m. Free (ages 13 and under), $5 (students, seniors, artists, teachers and military members), $8 (general admission).

Eat and drink

*People + Produce Farmers Market. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*South Pearl Farmers Market. 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. No cover.

*Lafayette Farmers Market. Downtown Lafayette, two blocks along Public Road between Cleveland and Geneseo streets. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Knife Skills 101. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $80. Advanced registration required.

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch: Pride Edition. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11-4 p.m. No cover.

Pour the Tea Drag Brunch. Bao Brewhouse, 1317 14th St. Noon-3:30 p.m. $23.18-$39.19.

Celebrating 8 Years. LandLocked Ales, 3225 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood. Noon-8 p.m. No cover.

Pasta 101. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6 p.m. $132. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Marchfourth with Banshee Tree. Levitt Pavilion, 1380 W. Florida Ave. 4 p.m. Free (lawn seating), $42.28 (reserved section and one drink). Advanced registration recommended.

*Widespread Panic. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

*Metallica. Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

*The Music of John Williams with the Colorado Symphony. Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, 6350 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Colorado Event Alliance 5k. Waldschänke Ciders + Coffee, 4100 Jason St. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $36.58 (run/walk), $59.68 (run/walk and t-shirt).

*Milwaukee Brewers vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 12:10 p.m.