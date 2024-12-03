Did you hear that big bang last night? We did too, but no one can tell us what it was

We called up the police, the military and Xcel.

Do you hear what I hear? A bang, a bang high above Denver.

Denverites from Five Points to Centennial were startled awake overnight after a loud explosion echoed across parts of the metro.

Some residents speculated that the explosion could have been caused by a blown power transformer, while others suggested it was caused by a “UFO battle.”

“I think we can all agree the sound was aliens,” one resident commented on social media.

“Blucifer was seen over Ball Arena earlier tonight,” another commented.

We asked the police, the military and Xcel.

The Denver Police Department confirmed that their officers responded to reports of explosions but told CPR News that “all reports appear to be unfounded at this time.”

The department didn't confirm whether it would investigate further, or whether the sound was captured on its surveillance devices.

"It is possible this is a power related issue," a spokesperson suggested.

Denverite also reached out to Xcel Energy, which has not yet responded to requests for comment.

Well, what about a sonic boom? Officials at Buckley Space Force Base say they were not running any training exercises last night and had no involvement with the sound.

If we figure it out, we’ll let you know. And if you have any recordings or tips, hit our line.