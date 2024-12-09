Denver news

Denver airport shuttles are going electric

The airport will use $1 million in state grant funding to buy eight little electric buses.
Kyle Harris
2 min. read
Cars drive over Peña Boulevard. Aug. 24, 2023.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Denver International Airport will buy eight new electric buses to replace some of its natural-gas fueled shuttles that move travelers between the economy parking lots and the airport.

Denver City Council accepted a grant to fund the purchase on Monday afternoon, approving the measure without discussion.

The grant from the state will fund the purchase and maintenance of eight buses through the end of November 2029. The electric buses will replace some of the airport's smaller "cutaway" buses. They won't replace any of the larger 40-foot buses.

The electric buses will make up only a small portion of the airport's shuttle fleet, which currently includes 76 vehicles.

Where’s the money coming from? 

The airport is getting a $976,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Clean Fleet Vehicle and Technology Grant Program. That money is available for governments, private companies and municipalities statewide.

The cost of the new buses isn't clear yet, since the airport hasn't gone through the procurement process to decide where to buy the vehicles. Airport officials expect they'll have to build more charging stations at the bus corral to support the electric shuttles.

The grant funding comes from a 2021 state Senate bill that allocated $5 billion to transportation and infrastructure projects statewide. The money came from a mix of the state’s general fund, one-time stimulus dollars and new fees on gasoline sales, food delivery and more.

In total, the state program has paid for 23 projects statewide, making $20.5 million available, in this funding round.

Recipients include UPS, the University of Colorado Board of Regents, Xcel Energy Services, and cities like Golden and Longmont, which also received money for fleet electrification.

Other Denver recipients of the $20.5 million in CDPHE money include Denver's Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency and Denver Water.

The news comes days after the Northeast States for Coordinated Air Use Management published a report stating Colorado is adopting plug-in EVs faster than any state in the country

This round of Clean Fleet Vehicle and Technology grants was awarded in October. Next year, governments and companies can apply again.

Kyle Harris

Kyle’s been obsessing over Denver since he moved here from Chicago in 2005: What is this place? Who thrives here? Who’s pushed out? Who has room to create and fulfill their dreams? Whose dreams are squashed? And why? He’s the former culture editor at Westword, where he covered the city’s arts and music scene. Before that, he covered city and state politics as the managing editor at the Colorado Independent. He’s raced triathlons (slowly), grown food (well...with others), and toured the country in a folk-punk trio (apologetically). Now, he's reporting about Denver's growth and couldn't be happier about it.

Recent Stories

View more posts