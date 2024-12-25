Things to Do in Denver, Dec. 27-29

Get out of the house for popup bars, concerts and more.

The Denver City and County Building is illuminated with colored lights and framed by a tree hung with yellow and white lights.

By Christen Aldridge, Special to Denverite

The end of the year brings holiday cheer. Read on for this week’s edition of Things to Do, with fun for friends, family and visitors across Denver.

All Weekend

Big Holiday Energy. Call to Arms Brewing Company. 4526 Tennyson St., Denver. 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Free

Holiday Happy Ever After. What If Theatre. 9060 W 6th Ave., Lakewood. 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. $12 - $20.

Christmas Beer and Cookies. Denver Microbrew Tour. 2920 Larimer Street., Denver. 11:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Saturday. 12:15 p.m. - 2:45 p.m., Sunday. $55.

Bubbles: A Top Popping Burlesque Revue. 1601 Arapahoe St., Lower Level, Denver. 7 p.m. $50.

ACANA. Meow Wolf Denver. 1338 1st St., Denver. Regular hours. General admission.

Denver Holiday Lights & Sights Walking Tour. 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver. Free. 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

A Complete Unknown. Sie FilmCenter. 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. $12+

Sparkle & Stroll Downtown Littleton. Main Street, Littleton.

Sleigh Bar. Holiday popup bar at Milepost Zero, McGregor Square. 1901 Wazee St., Denver. Regular hours.

Mile High Chalet - Christmas Pop-Up Bar. Mile High Spirits - Tasting Room. 2201 Lawrence St., Denver. Free. Friday and Saturday, 10 p.m - 1 a.m.

Elfie's Enchanted Lounge. Holiday popup bar at Lila B. 5345 Landmark Pl. Greenwood Village., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

LITMAS: A Rooftop Holiday Popup. Linger, 2030 W. 30th Ave., Denver. 4:30 p.m. Free.

Friday, Dec. 27

Jingle Bell Jazz with Linda Theus-Lee. Spangalang Brewery. 2736 Welton St., Denver. 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. $13.

12 Days of Brunch. FIRE at the ART Hotel. 1201 Broadway St., Denver, 6:30 a.m - 4 p.m.

YasmineEmani. Dazzle. 1080 14th St., Denver. 9 p.m. - 10 p.m. $15 - $20.

Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. Ball Arena. 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver. 7 p.m. $57+

Christmas Cocktail Class - Learn 4 Cocktails on Friday Night with Family. Punch Bowl Social Denver. 65 Broadway., Denver. 7 - 9 p.m. $95.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Candlelight: A Tribute to Adele. Kirk of Highland. 3011 Vallejo St., Denver. $29. 8:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. $38.

Kwanzaa the Musical. Ford Warren Library. 2825 High St., Denver. 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Free.

JoFoKe & Same Cloth. Dazzle. 1080 14th St., Denver. 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. $30 - $35.

ACANA Winter Ball. Meow Wolf Denver. 1338 1st St., Denver.. 10 a.m. $54 - $59.

Pink Pony Club Pop Party. 3602 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. 8 p.m. $22-$25, depending on age.

TECH N9NE. The Fillmore Auditorium. 1510 Clarkson St., Denver. $64+. 7 p.m.

Holiday Game Night. Duael Game Night. Game show experience. 3770 Walnut St., Denver. $120 for two-person competitor team, $30 individual spectator with drink ticket. 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

3rd Annual Sober Is Chili Cook-Off and Ugly Christmas Sweater Party. 2601 S. Mobile Way, Aurora. 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. Free.

Southern Luck & Comfort for the New Year. La Victoria Healing Kitchen. 1427 Elmira St.,

Aurora. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. $225 for 2 people.

Sunday, Dec. 29

Bevin Luna. Larimer Lounge. 2721 Larimer St., Denver. 5 p.m. $15+.

Brunch with Violet Breez. Ophelia's Electric Soapbox. 1215 20th St.,

Denver. 10 a.m. Free.

Things to do on New Year’s Eve in Denver

New Years Eve (NYE) Y2K Throwback Party Featuring Patrón 21+. Pony Up

1808 Blake St., Denver. 8 p.m. $48

FIRE & ICE New Year's Eve Bash. Fire Restaurant & Lounge, 1201 Broadway, Denver. 8 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. $44.

New Year's Eve Denver - RHYTHM & RESET . Yak & Yeti Restaurant and Event Center. 9755 East Hampden Ave., Denver. 10 p.m.- 2 a.m. $34.

New Years Eve: Mad House Party. The Banshee House. 2715 Larimer St., Denver. 8 p.m. $13.

New Year’s Eve at Halcyon on Ice. Rare Bird. 245 Columbine St., Denver. 8 p.m. $61.

New Years Eve Bash 2025. Z New Summit Event Center. 411 Sable Blvd ., Aurora. 8 p.m. $109.