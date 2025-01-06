Al Gardner replaces Armando Saldate as Denver Deputy Mayor

The deputy mayor takes the reins of the city if the mayor is incapacitated.

Al Gardner participates in the “State of our Streets” mayoral forum at DSST Elevate Northeast High School in Montbello. March 9, 2023.

Mayor Mike Johnston has appointed 2023 mayoral candidate Al Gardner to serve as deputy mayor for the next year.

Gardner started on Jan. 1. He replaces Deputy Mayor Armando Saldate, who will continue to oversee the police, sheriff and fire departments as the head of the Department of Public Safety.

Gardner has served as the head of Denver’s Department of General Services since November 2023. He also currently sits on Colorado’s Board of Health.

He has a background in engineering, IT and security. He worked as the IT director for the Denver Rescue Mission from 2007 to 2014.

Over the years, Gardner has served on multiple city boards and commissions, including the Denver African American Commission and the Denver Citizens Oversight Board. He is currently a commissioner on the Denver Civil Service Commission Board.

“I trust Al to bring his commitment, leadership and passion to serve the residents of Denver,” Mayor Mike Johnston said in a statement.