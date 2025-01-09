Our guide to the 2025 Stock Show

The rodeos we recommend, and so much more.

Saddle up! The 199th-annual National Western Stock Show is back in Denver from Jan. 11 through Jan. 26.

The 16-day event draws nearly 700,000 people each year, delighting them with a wide array of events like rodeos and livestock shows, as well as shopping and dining.

The kick-off parade and cattle drive, spanning down 17th Avenue from Union Station to Glenarm Place, will begin at 1 p.m. on Jan. 11. The parade has been postponed from its usual noon start due to weather. A Stock Show Fair will follow the parade at McGregor Square in LoDo.

The National Western Stock Show is bustling with professionals who are there to compete in events, buy and sell prize-winning livestock, and learn about the latest in ranching and farming. But many Stock Show-goers are regular folk like you and I, seeking a rare and immersive step into Western tradition.

Here are Denverite’s recommendations for things to see and do, plus tips on ticketing, parking and more.

Recommended Stock Show events for traditionalists

When you picture the National Western Stock Show, you probably picture these events. If there’s something you want to attend, get tickets early! These shows tend to sell out.

Rodeos

There’s a bit of everything, from pro rodeos and PBR bull riding and other specialty events. View a full list of rodeos here.

Steer wrestling at the National Western Stock Show. Jan. 15, 2024 Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

Rodeo 101

Whether you’re a die-hard rodeo fan or new to the sport, this event gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the rodeo through the eyes of the cowboys and cowgirls. You must have tickets to a rodeo event to attend this workshop.

Rodeo 101 takes place Jan. 21, 22 and 23 at 5:15 p.m. before each evening’s rodeo event. Officials ask attendees to please enter the Denver Coliseum through portals 1, 7 or 11 by 5 p.m. to await further instruction.

Horse shows

There are also a handful of different equestrian shows to explore, including jumping, freestyle reigning and an evening of dancing horses. View a full list of horse shows here.

Recommended Stock Show events for animal lovers

Xtreme dogs

This show features dogs performing tricks, aerial stunts, herding tasks and other amazing feats. Learn more here.

Xtreme dogs takes place on Jan. 20 at 3 p.m. and Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 for the show on the 21st and $36 for the show on the 20th.

Jason Little from the Freeman Ranch follows a herd of longhorns marching in the National Western Stock Show parade, Jan. 10, 2018. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Specialty breed shows

If you love a certain type of animal, check out a specialty breed show. Information on breeds and showtimes below. These events are included in grounds admission.

Alpacas: Jan. 23-26 in Stadium Hall 1

Bison: Jan. 21-26 in the Yards

Goats: Jan. 16-18 in the Junior Barn

Llamas: Jan. 23-26 in Stadium Hall 1

Sheep: Jan. 9-12 in the Junior Barn

Swine: Jan. 19-21 in the Junior Barn and Stadium Arena

Recommended Stock Show events for kids and families

Top Hogs of the Wild West

Watch barnyard animals perform tricks, act out impressions and even ride a skateboard! Kids can meet the brilliant pigs after the performance.

Top Hogs of the Wild West takes place on Jan. 17, 18, 24 and 25 in the Ames Activity Pavilion at various times in the afternoon and early evening. The event is included in grounds admission.

Xtreme pigs always please. Courtesy Top Hogs of the Wild West/Debbie Vincent

Farmyard Follies

This funny and educational animal entertainment show features critters from the Stock Show’s petting farm. The show includes animal antics, plus facts and stories about each type of animal.

Farmyard Follies takes place at various times each morning, Jan. 11-26, in the Ames Activity Pavilion. The event is included in grounds admission.

Llama drama seen at the National Western Stock Show, Jan. 11, 2020. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Afternoon With Llamas & Alpacas

Interact face-to-face with llamas, alpacas and their humans.

Afternoon With Llamas & Alpacas takes place Jan. 24 at noon in the Murdoch's Jr. Barn. The event is included in grounds admission.

Recommended Stock Show event for foodies

Stockyards Beef and Wine Festival

This event offers an evening of fine wine and beef tasting.

Stockyards Beef and Wine Festival takes place Jan. 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the Witwer Show Arena. Tickets are $75.

Other must-sees, according to me (that is, Lauren)

Mutton Bustin’

Nothing makes me giggle quite like Mutton Bustin’. If you’re unfamiliar with the event, picture this: kids aged 5-7 – clinging, for dear life – onto very speedy sheep. The goal is to stay on the sheep as long as possible.



(Don’t worry, the kids enter the competition willfully and wear helmets. As for the sheep, we hope they’ve given a baa of consent.)

Mutton Bustin’ takes place during many ticketed rodeo performances, plus two dedicated Stadium Arena Mutton Bustin’ shows on Jan. 13 and 16 at 6 p.m. The Stadium Arena shows are included in grounds admission.

Victoria Andrade (right) spins down 17th Avenue during the annual National Western Stock Show parade, Jan. 10, 2018. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Folkloric Dancers & Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza

I love the folkloric dancers, who take viewers on a colorful journey through the past and present of one of the most popular styles of Mexican dancing. This event is fun for the whole family and is a great preview for another one of my favorite events, the Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza.

Folkloric Dancers perform on Jan. 11 at 3:30 p.m. and Jan.12 at 5 p.m. in the Ames Activity Pavilion. The event is included in grounds admission.



The Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza takes place on Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $61.

A note about my favorite event missing from this year’s Stock Show

Whiplash, the cowboy monkey, and his trusty dog steed Boogie, will not be at the 2025 National Western Stock Show. If you’re as sad as I am — or, you need your first introduction to Whiplash — please enjoy this video of him doing his thing.

When to go to the National Western Stock Show and ticketing information

If you’re going for a specific show or event, check the events calendar, acquire your tickets and plan accordingly. Many of the Stock Show’s most popular events sell out, so get your tickets as early as possible.



If you’re going to roam the grounds without a specific event in mind, here’s the price of grounds admission (including fees):

$24-37 for adults 12 and older

$7-9 for kids 3 to 11

Free for kids 2 and under

$88 for a guest badge, granting access for all 16 days of the Stock Show

Parade attendees young and old cheer as longhorns are corralled down 17th Street. The 112th National Western Stock Show begins with a parade through downtown Denver, Jan. 4, 2018. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Pricing is dependent on the day of the week. Tickets can be purchased online, or free-free at the box office.

If you want to see the stockyards full of animals, go before Jan. 24. That’s when the auction takes place and the animals start departing.



Transportation and parking

If you want to drive:

Parking near the complex fills up early in the day. You can take your chances on the smaller lots closer to the complex, or skip the gamble and head straight for the Coors Field lot, which has plenty of space and a free shuttle that runs every 20 minutes to take you to the National Western Complex. The Coors Field lot opens at 8 a.m. and shuttles run up until an hour after the last rodeo each evening. If you’re coming for a ticketed event, officials urge you to give yourself an extra hour to park, navigate the grounds, and make your way through the crowds before the event. More parking information here.

If you want to take public transportation:

The N Line light rail has a National Western Center stop that’s a short walk or shuttle ride from the front doors.

If you want to take a Lyft or an Uber: