Pro women’s hockey plays in Denver this weekend — and the league is checking us out

Minnesota forward Michela Cava, middle right, celebrates with defender Abby Cook, right, and teammates after scoring during the second period of a PWHL hockey game against Montreal, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. Cook was part of the newly launched Professional Women’s Hockey League’s first trade, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

This weekend, you can attend a professional women's hockey game in Denver — and maybe even help the city secure its next women's sports team.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (or PWHL) is hosting a showcase game in Denver on Sunday, Jan. 12. The league’s top-ranked teams — the Montréal Victoire and the Minnesota Frost — will face off on Ball Arena ice.

The so-called Takeover Tour is meant to gauge interest in new cities for the league, so your attendance helps put Denver on the radar. (Going off the small number of available tickets, a lot of you are into women’s hockey.)

The PWHL, which launched just over a year ago, currently has six teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto. Denver is one of nine stops on the Takeover Tour.

You can also attend open practices for both teams for free on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Centennial’s South Suburban Family Sports Center, no registration required. A few players from the Victoire and Frost will also sign autographs that day.

The Montréal Victoire vs. Minnesota Frost match is at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, at Ball Arena. A few tickets are still available and range from $35 - $86. Purchase tickets and learn more here.