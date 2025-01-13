Nine people charged in retaliatory kidnapping case at Aurora apartment complex

The victims were a husband and wife. A month earlier, the woman had captured video of a fight in the complex’s courtyard.

Nine people suspected in last month’s brutal attack and kidnapping at a northwest Aurora apartment complex have been charged in Arapahoe District Court.

The Aurora Police Department announced Monday that the suspects are facing varying charges of second-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, aggravated robbery, second-degree burglary, extortion and menacing.

The suspects arrested and charged are:

Andres Alexander Liendo-Padilla, 26

Javier Alexander Alvarado Parada, 24

Jesus Alberto Alejos Escalona, 22

Junior Reyes-Barrios, 28

Barbara Silvle Medina-Arcaya, 29

Donakyrs Teresa Suarez-Quesada, 31

Luigi Javier Soto-Sucre, 26

Niefred Jose Serpa-Acosta, 20

Jengrinso Elias Loreto-Petit, 26.

Serpa-Acosta faces additional felony charges of first-degree burglary and menacing with a deadly weapon stemming from a fatal shooting on Aug. 18. Security camera footage showed he and five other armed men knocking on apartment doors at the same apartment complex 10 minutes before the shooting occurred.

The Aurora Police Department also obtained arrest warrants for three additional suspects who are not in custody.

The incident occurred on Dec. 17 at The Edge at the Lowry Apartments in the 1200 block of Dallas Street. Officers responded to a report of a kidnapping at the complex. It was later determined that the victims were a husband and wife. A month earlier, the woman had captured video of a fight in the complex’s courtyard that showed people allegedly involved in criminal activity.

Related: Two suspects in Aurora’s viral ‘Tren de Aragua’ video arrested by feds in New York City

An investigation found that two dozen armed attackers took the couple to a vacant apartment where they were bound, robbed and assaulted in retaliation. Nineteen people were detained during the preliminary investigation. Three people were released after being interviewed by investigators who determined they were not involved in the crime.

The remaining 16 suspects, including the nine suspects, are being held by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and could face deportation. The additional suspects remain under investigation for the Dec. 17 kidnapping.

News of the charges being filed comes after Aurora Municipal Court granted the city an emergency order to begin the temporary closure process of the remaining buildings at The Edge at Lowry Apartment complex. The first hearing of that process began Monday afternoon.