Things to do in Denver, Jan. 17 to 19

Things to do in Denver

Cheesman Park snow days are, it appears, for the dogs. Jan. 8, 2024.

By Christen Aldridge, Special to Denverite

Denver may be facing arctic temperatures this long weekend, but that doesn't mean the city isn't open for fun. Check out these art openings, bar crawls and Stock Show events — just make sure to bundle up first.

Friday, Jan. 17

Art and Culture

Black Futures in Art: The Space Between Us Opening Reception. Dairy Arts Center. 2590 Walnut St., Boulder. 5-8 p.m.

All Access Pass: Meet the Artists. Access Gallery. 909 Santa Fe Dr., Denver. 6-8 p.m. Free.

Cleo Parker Robinson Rehearsal | Brendan Fernandes We Came to Dance. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver. 1485 Delgany St., Denver. 1-4:30 p.m. Included in museum admission.

Food and Drinks

Grand Opening of Tapville Social. Tapville Social Denver. 1010 Park Ave. W., Suite 100, Denver. 5-11 p.m. Free.

Draäg HAUS BINGŌ Tour. Mountain Toad Brewing. 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $24.10.

Saturday, Jan. 18

Arts and Culture

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery. 800 E. 73rd Ave., #11, Denver. Doors 7:45 p.m., performance begins at 8:15 p.m. Tickets $15-$28.52.

January Giallo3: Blood and Black Lace. Sie FilmCenter. 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. 7 p.m. $16.79.

The Odyssey According to Seth. Manos Sagrados. 9975 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora. 7 p.m. $20 suggested donation.

Sports

Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars. Ball Arena. 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver. 2 p.m. Ticket prices vary.

Music

Danette Hollowell Sings the Music of Billie Holiday. Mississippi Boy Catfish & Ribs. 5544 E. 33rd Ave., Denver. 5-9 p.m. $21.68.

Family

Joy Park Workshop: Alpine Expedition. Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus. 2121 Children's Museum Dr., Denver. 1-2 p.m. $64 for groups of two, $96 for groups of three, $128 for groups of four.

Food and Drinks

Matinee Social Club. Apollo Hall. 1427 Larimer St., Denver. 5-10 p.m. $24-$38.06.

Stock Show Tea. Molly Brown House Museum and Historic Denver. 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver. 1:20-3:20 p.m. $45 for Historic Denver members, $50 for non-members.

The Official Onesie Bar Crawl. American Bonded. 2706 Larimer St., Denver. 4-11:59 p.m. $29.69.

Sunday, Jan. 19

Family

Be a Diabetes Detective: Exploring Health, Friendship, and Confidence. Girl Scout DreamLab. 63 N. Quebec St., Denver. 10 a.m. to noon. Free.

History Buff Day. History Colorado Center. 1200 Broadway., Denver. 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Included with museum admission.

Arts and Culture

Laura Shill: Working On Myself. Museum of Contemporary Art Denver. 1485 Delgany St., Denver. 1-4 p.m. Included in museum admission.

Aprés Skate Silent Disco. McGregor Square. 1901 Wazee St., Denver. 6-10 p.m. $30.

Sports

Flexi-Verse. Meow Wolf Denver. 1338 1st St., Denver. Doors at noon, yoga begins 12:30 p.m. $37.75.

All Weekend

Sports

Pro Rodeos. Denver Coliseum. 4600 Humboldt St., Denver. 1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday; 11 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday; 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Ticket prices vary.

2025 Denver Boat Show. Colorado Convention Center. 700 14th St., Denver. Noon - 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday. $16.50.

Art and Culture

Written on the Land. History Colorado Center. 1200 Broadway., Denver. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Included in museum admission.

Janus For January 6: The Time Masters. Sie FilmCenter. 2510 E. Colfax Ave., Denver. 9:30 p.m. on Friday, noon and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. $13.64-$15.74.

Jane/Eyre. Buntport Theater. 717 Lipan St., Denver. 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Name your price.

Family

Wild West Show. National Western Complex. 4655 Humboldt St., Denver. 5 p.m. on Saturday, 4 p.m. on Sunday. Prices vary.

Teaching Kitchen Workshop: Breakfast Benedict. Children's Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus. 2121 Children's Museum Dr., Denver. 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Included in museum admission.

Food and Drink

Rodeo Party. Fortissimo Dueling Pianos. 891 14th St., #110, Denver. 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. $10 for general admission, table reservations also available.