These 3 Denver chefs, restaurants are 2025 James Beard Award finalists

Alma Fonda Fina, Yacht Club and Yuan Wonton all got nods.

Several Denver restaurants and chefs were named as finalists for the 2025 James Beard Awards, one of the highest achievements in the culinary world.

This year, the James Beard Foundation is giving out 17 national awards, with several awards to recognize the best chefs in different regions. (JBF refers to its finalists as “nominees.”)

Denver's nominees and the category they're competing in are listed below:

Alma Fonda Fina — Best New Restaurant

McLain Hedges and Mary Allison Wright, Yacht Club — Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service

Penelope Wong, Yuan Wonton — Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY)

Several chefs and restaurants were recognized in a previous round of nominations, but did not make the final cut.

On most prep days, Yuan Wonton chef Penelope Wong and her crew will make about 4,500 wontons of various ingredients, which are then frozen ahead of being cooked. Feb. 13, 2023. Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

And the restaurants and chefs outside Denver that were nominated include:

Josh Niernberg, Bin 707, Grand Junction — Outstanding Chef

Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder — Outstanding Restaurant

Carolyn Nugent and Alen Ramos, Poulette Bakeshop, Parker — Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

What's next?

Winners of the James Beard Awards will be announced in Chicago in mid-June.

Several of the finalists were previously recognized by the James Beard Foundation and other culinary organizations. Nugent and Ramos of Poulette Bakeshop were nominated for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Bakery in last year’s James Beard Awards.

Alma Fonda Fina, a Mexican restaurant that takes inspiration from its head chef’s childhood in Guadalajara, was awarded a Michelin Star in 2024.

Alma Fonda Fina Chef Johnny Curiel in his Highland restaurant. Oct. 19, 2024. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

Growing national recognition

The list of nominations add to national recognition for Denver’s culinary scene.

Last year, eight Denver chefs and restaurants made it to the semifinal stage, with even more nominated outside the city.

Denver chef Kelly Whitaker and partner Erika Whitaker, who own restaurants like Michelin-star winners Brutø and The Wolf’s Tailor, were named the nation’s best restauranteurs that year.