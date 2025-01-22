Denver International Airport breaks records again

The airport saw 82 million passengers last year, most often from United.

Passengers head down to the trains, after security, at Denver International Airport. July 2, 2024.

Despite years of construction, passenger traffic hit all-time highs again at Denver International Airport in 2024.

The airport served 82,358,744 passengers last year – up nearly 6 percent from 2023.

Summer was the busiest time of the year at the airport, and Sunday, July 7, saw the most passengers walk through TSA checkpoints: more than 90,000.

The airport broke records for international passenger traffic every month of the year and broke all-time passenger traffic records 11 out of the past 12 months.

Much of the traffic came from the airport’s largest carriers, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

United served nearly 39 million passengers throughout the year – nearly half of the traffic at the airport.

Southwest captured just over 30 percent of the share, with 25 million passengers.

Of all the passengers, 45.6 million either began or ended their trips in Denver, suggesting tourism continues to be strong.

DIA was the third busiest airport in the country and the sixth busiest in the world through October 2024, according to data from the Airports Council International.