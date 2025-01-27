The Hornet building on South Broadway is up for sale (Don’t worry: The restaurant will stay open)

76 Broadway, which also includes the former Señor Burritos space and some offices, will cost you $3.95 million.

The corner building at 76 Broadway where The Hornet dishes up some of my favorite grub in town just went on sale for $3.95 million.

The 11,400-square-foot building at 1st Avenue and Broadway includes another restaurant space and 18 office spaces on the second floor.

The Hornet has signed a seven-year lease and will not be moving, said the restaurant’s owner Sean Workman. Business as usual will continue, even if the landlords change.

Another restaurant that once occupied the building, Señor Burritos, already closed the Baker location for a move to Westminster. (Lucky Noodles, a Colfax Thai restaurant that closed earlier this month, is moving in.)

The building, built in 1900, is currently owned by Three Pillars LLC, according to city records. They purchased the building in 1996 for $450,000.

The Hornet Restaurant is stoked for the 2017 UMS. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

The owner wants to reinvest the proceeds into another company he’s working on, said Todd Snyder, a realtor with Kentwood Commercial who is representing the property.

Snyder says the owner is looking to sell to “an investment group who understands what Broadway is all about and wants to … help bring South Broadway back to its glory days, like it used to be, before the world changed.”

It's another change for South Broadway

South Broadway struggled during the pandemic and a massive bike lane project that made parking difficult and hurt businesses.

Business owners on and near South Broadway have also seen high crime in recent years — especially before the construction project was completed last spring.

The Hornet building also has some famous bumps and scrapes. Back in 2018, at least three separate drivers crashed into the building – something those new upgrades to the road make far less likely.

The Hornet's owner, Sean Workman, and manager, Laura Banning, clean up after a car ran into its north entrance, Feb. 14, 2018. Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite

76 Broadway is being advertised as a historic brick building anchored by The Hornet.

“Whether you’re an investor, owner-user, or developer, 76 Broadway and 12 E 1st Avenue presents a unique opportunity for immediate income or future redevelopment in one of Denver’s most sought-after neighborhoods,” the listing states.