ICE raids infamous Aurora apartments early Wednesday

Immigration agents accompanied by other federal law enforcement officers raided a pair of troubled apartment complexes in Aurora and Denver early Wednesday, though it is not yet clear whether anyone was taken into custody.

Residents of The Edge at Lowry at 1218 Dallas Street in Aurora were awakened by a series of loud bangs on doors in the complex just after 6 a.m. as officers identified themselves. Teddy Dagostino was in a car near the complex and watched as officers went in.

It’s not yet clear whether the raid was part of a larger mass deportation effort long promised by President Donald Trump, who dubbed it Operation Aurora. Agents were also seen at a second complex called Cedar Run Apartments at 888 S. Oneida Street in Denver.

The DEA posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that they were participating in “operations taking place throughout the metro area” today.