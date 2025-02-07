Things to do in Denver this weekend, Feb. 7-9

What are you cooking up for Super Bowl snacks?

Cortney Robertson pours beers at Tight End sports bar as customers watch game four of the Stanley Cup final. June 22, 2022.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

It’s Super Bowl weekend, and there are several watch parties at McGregor Square, Viewhouse and several other locations in Denver for those who celebrate.

Other happenings include First Friday art walks, a Valentine’s Day card class, a speed puzzle contest, a book swap and the Colorado Garden & Home Show.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Friday, Feb. 7

Just for fun

Goldens in Golden Kick Off Pawrty. The Golden Mill, 1012 Ford St., Golden. 3-7 p.m. No cover.

Valentine’s BAZAAR. Aspen Grove, 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 4-8 p.m. No cover.

Comedy and theater

Dustin Nickerson. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6:45 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. $35-$40.

Arts, culture, and media

Transnavigation: Coming Into the Body as Home. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

First Friday Art Walks. Art District on Santa Fe, from 13th to Alameda avenues and Kalamath to Inca streets. 5:30-9:30 p.m. No cover.

First Friday. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 6-9 p.m. No cover.

Sweet-hART Market | Art Show Opening Reception & Special Event. Spectra Art Space, 1836 S. Broadway. 6-10 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

Eat and drink

State 38 Distilling - Free Tasting. 400 Corporate Circle, Suite B, Golden. 4-7 p.m. No cover.

Music and nightlife

Live Music. Halo Rooftop Bar, 6985 E. Chenango Ave. 5-8 p.m. No cover.

Sports and fitness

Colorado Mammoth vs. Georgia Swarm. Watch on ESPN+. 5:30 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Colorado Avalanche. Watch on Altitude. 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Just for fun

Intermediate Sewing - Reusable Tote Bags with ideaLAB. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 10 a.m.-noon. Free.

Colorado Garden & Home Show. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $12 (seniors), $15 (adults).

*Goldens in Golden. Downtown Golden, Washington Ave., Golden. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

Lunar New Year Block Party. 7000 E. Colfax Ave. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

Valentine’s BAZAAR. Aspen Grove, 7301 S. Santa Fe Drive, Littleton. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. No cover.

Black History Month Book Buzz. Virginia Village Branch Library, 1500 S. Dahlia St. Noon-1 p.m. Free.

Lunar New Year Celebration - Mừng Xuân Ất Tỵ 2025. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. Noon-2 p.m. Free.

Speed Puzzle Contest. Koelbel Library, 5955 S. Holly St., Centennial. 1-4 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

Book Swap. Denver Public Library at Comrade Brewing Co., 7667 E. Iliff Ave. 2-4 p.m. Free.

Jigsaw Puzzle Swap Open House. Koelbel Library, 5955 S. Holly St., Centennial. 2-5 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

Kids and family

The Learning Lab: Family Yoga. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for children ages 5 and under and parents/guardians.

7th Annual Denver FamilyFest. Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Event Center, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. Noon-5 p.m. Free (kids ages 12 and under), $13.65 (guests 13 and older).

Families Create: Papercraft Valentine Cookies. Green Valley Ranch Branch Library, 4856 N. Andes Ct. 1-2 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12.

Comedy and theater

Dustin Nickerson. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. $35-$40.

Art, culture, and media

Seductive Snapshots: Collage & Sip Class. RemainReal Fine Art, 901 Santa Fe Drive. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $28.52.

Demo Artist: Vinni Alfonso. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. Noon-3 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and older), $22-$30 (college students, seniors and adults).

Transnavigation: Coming Into the Body as Home. Union Hall, 1750 Wewatta St., Suite 144. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

Gluten-Free Takover. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

State 38 Distilling - Free Tasting. 400 Corporate Circle, Suite B, Golden. 4-7 p.m. No cover.

Italian Regional Cooking: Tuscany. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. $132. 6-9:30 p.m.

Music and nightlife

Black History Month Music Series: Jae Wes. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

Vinyl Vibes: Poets. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 2-4 p.m. Free.

Wild Things Ball. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 8-11 p.m. $125 (members), $150 (non-members).

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advanced registration required.

*Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets. Watch on Altitude. 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Just for fun

Colorado Garden & Home Show. Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $12 (seniors), $15 (adults).

Kids and family

The Purrfect Palentines Craft Party. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora. 2-4 p.m. $14.64. Advanced registration required.

Art, culture, and media

Be Mine: Valentine Cards Print & Sip Class. RemainReal Fine Art, 901 Santa Fe Drive. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $39.19.

Sports and fitness

Super Duper Watch Party. McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St. 3-9 p.m. $33.85. Advanced registration required.

Super Sunday Watch Party. Viewhouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St. Game starting at 4:40 p.m. No cover.

All Weekend

Kids and family

Discovering Teen Rex. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Wild Things: The Art of Maurice Sendak. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free-$35. All ages.

Art, culture, and media

Special Deliveries. History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (children and members), $5 (children), $15 (adults).

Sports and fitness

*The Pond Ice Rink. Southlands, 6155 S. Main St., Aurora. 4-9 p.m. (Fridays), 11 a.m.-9 p.m. (Saturdays) and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Sundays). $10-$14.

Worth the Drive

Saturday

Freezy Daze. Downtown Greeley, 802 9th St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.