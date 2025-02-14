The Denver Short Film Festival returns to the Mayan Theatre on Feb. 20

The past year has been hard for independent cinema in Denver.

Two arthouse theaters, the Landmark Esquire and Landmark Chez Artiste, both shut their doors, shaking local cinephiles who had built communities there.

But an upcoming local festival aims to both lift some cinephile spirits and elevate Colorado’s independent film scene. The Denver Short Film Festival will bring 16 short films made by local, national and international filmmakers to the Landmark Mayan Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

The festival’s artistic director, Gio Toninelo, said he started the festival in 2023 because he wanted to celebrate short films — especially ones by Colorado filmmakers. This year’s lineup includes 12 Colorado entries.

“We wanted to concentrate on shorts, which usually are where the indies are, all the beginning filmmakers are, and just do a big celebration of that,” Toninelo said. “We set out to create a platform for our local filmmakers, and this year’s lineup reflects that mission.”

The showcase spans genres, including horror, documentary, comedy, drama, animation and experimental films.

Local films include a documentary about the past, present and future of Colorado’s film industry; a stop-motion animation about life and love; and a dramedy about a woman who has to decide whether to save her husband’s life — or let fate take its toll.

The Denver Short Film Festival will be followed by an afterparty at Historians Ale House. All of the local filmmakers plan to be in attendance.

“Everybody can ask questions and talk to the filmmakers, and filmmakers can talk to other filmmakers,” Toninelo said.



Tickets are available for advance purchase and are likely to sell out. Doors open at 7 p.m. and Toninelo encourages attendees to arrive early to take a picture in front of the festival step-and-repeat and enjoy a special cocktail before the show.