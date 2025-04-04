Things to do in Denver this weekend, April 4-6

With the Rockies in town, there are plenty of patio parties taking place near Coors Field.

Joseph Pugh shows off his very detailed mohawk on a snowy opening day at Coors Field, April 6, 2018.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Happy Colorado Rockies home opener weekend!

It’s also your last weekend to experience interactive art installation, POP! By Gentilhomme, and enjoy a beer at FlyteCo Brewing’s spot in the Berkeley neighborhood.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Saturday: *TheBigWonderful. Winter Park Resort, 85 Parsenn Road, Winter Park. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (admission), $40 (beer fest, in advance), $45 (beer fest, at the door).

Friday, April 4

Just for fun

Beat The Bomb - Denver Opening Day. York Street Yards, 3863 Steele St., Unit 1273. Times vary. Prices vary.

Classic Game Club. Smoky Hill Library, 5430 S. Biscay Circle, Centennial. 1-2:30 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

First Fridays. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Put a Patch on That. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 6-9 p.m. Prices vary.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $15-$21 (youth), $20-$28 (adults and seniors).

Kids and family

*POP! By Gentilhomme. 1050 Curtis St. 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Free. All ages.

Little University: LocoMotion Science and Circus Arts. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 N. Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Arabic Calligraphy Activity. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 N. Irving St. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 8 and older.

Comedy and theater

The Sklar Brothers. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $28-$32.

Jay Pharoah. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$40.

Rotating Tap Comedy. River North Brewing, 3400 Blake St. 8-10 p.m. Free.

Arts, culture, and media

Lunar Phases. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and younger), $22-$30 (college students, seniors and adults). Advanced registration recommended.

Heard to be Seen, Seen to be Heard. Understudy Art Incubator Space at the Colorado Convention Center, 890 C 14th St. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

April Colfax Art Crawl. 6501 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood. 5-9 p.m. Free.

Music and nightlife

*Mersiv. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

*Live Music Fridays. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Windborne. Swallow Hill Music, 71 E. Yale Ave. 8 p.m. $34.98 (in advance), $40.13 (day of show).

Chayce Beckham. The Grizzly Rose, 5450 N. Valley Highway. 8 p.m. $26.72.

Sports and fitness

*Rockies Home Opener 2025 Party. McGregor Square, 1901 Wazee St. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. No cover.

*Rockies Opening Day Patio Party. Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. Starting at 10 a.m. No cover.

Gameday on the Block. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.

*Rockies Opening Day Patio Party. Diebolt Brewing Co., 3855 Mariposa St. Starting at noon. No cover (free hotdogs with purchase of beer).

*Colorado Rockies Home Opener vs. Athletics. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 2:10 p.m. Prices vary.

*Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets. Watch on Altitude or NBA TV. 8 p.m.

Bierhalle Brawl - Live Pro Wrestling. Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St. 9 p.m. Free (general admission, standing room).

Saturday, April 5

Just for fun

Spring Card Making Workshop. Ethan’s Gallery and Studio, 5771 Olde Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $25.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $15-$21 (youth), $20-$28 (adults and seniors).

Kids and family

*POP! By Gentilhomme. 1050 Curtis St. 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Free. All ages.

Legacies: Invertebrates of Mexico. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and children under 2 years old), $12.45 (children ages 2-12). $15.45 (seniors ages 65 and older), $17.45 (adults).

The Learning Lab: Seed Balls. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under.

Color Shape Sound presented by Friends of Chamber Music. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 11:30 a.m. Free. All ages.

Tiny Tot Town 2025. Broomfield High School, 1 Eagle Way, Broomfield. 4-6 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

The Sklar Brothers. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7:15 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $28-$32.

Jay Pharoah. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$40.

Rotating Tap Comedy. Barquentine Brewing Co., 5505 W. 20th Ave., Edgewater. 8-10 p.m. Free.

Art, culture, and media

Demo Artist: Beatriz Gómez. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. Noon-3 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and younger), $22-$30 (college students, seniors and adults). Advanced registration recommended.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

Centennial Grand Opening. Crave Cookies, 7545 S. University Blvd., Unit D2, Centennial. Starting at 10:30 a.m. No cover.

Aloha - Last Bash Party. FlyteCo Brewing, 4499 W. 38th Ave., Suite 101. Starting at noon. No cover.

Sushi Class. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $135. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Alley Soundscapes: Mile High Soul Club. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 4-6 p.m. Free.

*Disco Lines. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

JOHNNYSWIM. Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

Sound+Flow Sacred Saturday. Grow + Gather, 900 E. Hampden Ave., Englewood. 10-11:15 a.m. Donation-based fee.

*Denver Onyx (women’s rugby) vs. New York Exiles. Infinity Park, 4599 E. Tennessee Ave., Glendale. 1 p.m. Prices vary. (Read more about the Denver Onyx and how the team landed in Colorado here.)

*Colorado Avalanche vs. St. Louis Blues. Watch on ESPN+ or Fubo. 5 p.m.

*Colorado Rockies vs. Athletics. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 6:10 p.m. Prices vary.

Buffalo Bandits vs. Colorado Mammoth. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ESPN+. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*Vancover Whitecaps FC vs. Colorado Rapids. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 6

Just for fun

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $15-$21 (youth), $20-$28 (adults and seniors).

Kids and family

*POP! By Gentilhomme. 1050 Curtis St. 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Free. All ages.

*Denver Zoo Free Day. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required. All ages.

Teen Silent Book Club. Central Libary, 10 W. 14th Ave. 3-4 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Comedy and theater

Jamie Lissow. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 3:30 p.m. $25-$35.

Zac Maas. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $14.

Jay Pharoah. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7 p.m. $30-$40.

Art, culture, and media

Angkor: The Lost Empire of Cambodia. Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 Colorado Blvd. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members), $20.95 (ages 3-18), $22.95 (seniors 65 and older), $25.95 (adults). All ages.

Lunar Phases. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and younger), $22-$30 (college students, seniors and adults). Advanced registration recommended.

Eat and drink

Vietnamese Favorites. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 5-8 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Alley Soundscapes: dj à gogo Club. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

L’Impératrice. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Colorado Rockies vs. Athletics. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies. TV or listen at 850 AM. 1:10 p.m. Prices vary.

Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on Altitude. 6 p.m. Prices vary.