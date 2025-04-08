Denver culture

Denver is getting another seven-figure art tree, this time on the 16th Street Mall

The contract to procure the artwork will cost the city $1.6 million dollars.
Paolo Zialcita
2 min. read
A rendering looking up at a metal aspen tree with bright yellow and orange leaves.
A rendering of a Poetic Kinetics metal tree.
Courtesy of Denver Arts and Venues

Metal aspen trees and a canopy of leaves will soon tower over visitors at the 16th Street Mall.

Denver City Council approved a contract Monday with Poetic Kinetics, an Elbert-based art studio.

The city had already approved $750,000 for the project. The new contract adds new elements and brings the total cost to $1.6 million.

Where will the public art go?

Work on the installation will start in May. The first piece will be installed at 16th Street and Glenarm Place, consisting of three stainless steel aspen trees ranging from 22 feet to 30 feet tall, with “dichroic and colored acrylic kinetic leaves,” according to a city briefing.

“Visitors beneath these kinetic trees will find themselves immersed in a captivating play of sparkling, colored light,” a description of the work said.

The amended contract includes hundreds of thousands more dollars to add a “canopy of leaves” stretching across 16th Street. The canopy will also use the same acrylic material as aspen tree leaves.

Installation on that work will begin “later this summer”, according to Denver Arts and Venues. The canopy will be retractable in case of emergencies.

A rendering of the canopy appears to show green leaves suspended across the intersection of 16th and Glenarm on cables.

Metal tree mania

And, yes, this is the second seven-figure metal tree art project that the city has approved in recent months.

In February, the city approved $3.6 million for “The Stars and the Cottonwood,” a 60-foot sculpture at the airport with 30,000 crystals for leaves.

Paolo Zialcita

Paolo's lived in Colorado since 2020, but he didn't become an official Denverite until he moved close to City Park in 2023. Since then, he's been obsessed with learning as much as he can about the city. As Denverite's Neighborhood Reporter, he now gets to do that for a living. Before coming to Denverite, he worked on CPR News' daily news desk, NPR and KUNR Public Radio in Reno, Nevada. Paolo can often be found roaming East Colfax, lounging at Cheesman Park, or slowly hitting up every single ice cream shop in the city.

