Things to do in Denver this weekend, April 11-13

Ease on down the road this weekend.

Things to do in Denver

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Happy Weekend, Denver!

Broadway musical The Wiz, a twist on The Wizard of Oz, is in town at Buell Theatre this weekend.

Other events include Boulder Arts Week, a Gluten Free Takeover by Denver Celiacs and a sensory Easter egg hunt at Stanley Marketplace, and 2nd Saturdays at CSU Spur’s campus.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Friay and Saturday: Boulder Arts Week. Locations throughout Boulder vary by event. 8 a.m.-10:30 p.m. (varies by event). Prices vary.

Friday, April 11

Just for fun

Pet Caricatures. The Maven, 1850 Wazee St. 4-7 p.m. Prices vary.

Author Talk: Marcelo Hernandez Castillo. Lighthouse Denver, 3844 York St. 6-8 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $19 (youth), $26 (adults and seniors).

Talia Tucker's Musical Bingo, Late Night Edition. Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St. 9-10:30 p.m. Free.

Kids and family

Little University: Music Time. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 N. Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Arabic Calligraphy Activity. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 N. Irving St. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 8 and older.

Anti-Hero Film Festival. MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave. 5:30 p.m. Free (teens), $6.55 (adults). Ideal for teens.

Comedy and theater

Frankie Quiñones. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$40.

Nick Swardson. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:45 p.m. $35-$45.

Arts, culture, and media

Heard to be Seen, Seen to be Heard. Understudy Art Incubator Space at the Colorado Convention Center, 890 C 14th St. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

The Wiz. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

See Justice Done: The Legacy of the Titanic Survivors’ Committee. Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Prices vary. (Read more about this and an upcoming Titanic exhibit here.)

Eat and drink

Sushi 101. Stir to Learn. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $135. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Live Music Fridays. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 6-9 p.m. Free.

*Elderbrook. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Elephant Revival. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 8 p.m. Starting at $73.10.

LOCASH. The Grizzly Rose, 5450 N. Valley Highway. 8 p.m. $35.71.

Denver EATSS 2025. The Studio Loft, 1385 Curtis St. (EATSS) and Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St. (concert). 5 p.m. (EATSS), 7:30 p.m. (concert). Prices vary.

If you’re looking for more live music, check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

Masters Tournament. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.

Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on Altitude. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

*San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 7:40 p.m.

Saturday, April 12

Just for fun

Record Store Day 2025. Sold Out Vinyl Records, 3751 S. Broadway, Englewood. 6 a.m.-8 p.m. No cover.

Daiso Grand Opening. Daiso Centennial, 6770 S. University Blvd., Centennial. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.

Cockpit Demo Day. Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free (children ages 3 and under), $12.95 (ages 4-16), $15.95 (seniors, military and veterans), $19.95 (adults).

Native Plants for Denver Landscapes with CSU Extension Denver Master Gardeners. Smiley Branch Library, 4501 W. 46th Ave. 2-3 p.m. Free.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $19 (youth), $26 (adults and seniors).

Kids and family

*Easter Egg Hunt. Infinity Park, 4599 E. Tennessee Ave., Glendale. 10 a.m. Free.

*Hoot Hoot Egg Pursuit. Aurora Science & Tech Middle School, 2540 N. Scranton St., Aurora. 10 a.m.-noon. Free.

Tinker with Code Family Workshop w/ideaLAB. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. All ages.

2nd Saturdays: Health and Wellness Spring Festival. CSU Spur, 4777 National Western Dr. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. All ages.

The Learning Lab: Instrument Petting Zoo. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under.

Comedy and theater

Jo Koy. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

Frankie Quiñones. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:15 p.m. $30-$40.

Nick Swardson. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:30 p.m. $35-$45.

Art, culture, and media

Demo Artist: Beatriz Gómez. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. Noon-3 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and younger), $22-$30 (college students, seniors and adults). Advanced registration recommended.

Heard to be Seen, Seen to be Heard. Understudy Art Incubator Space at the Colorado Convention Center, 890 C 14th St. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

The Wiz. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

Breakfast Fly-In. Exploration of Flight, 13005 Wings Way, Englewood. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free (children ages 3 and under), $6.95 (ages 4-16), $10.95 (seniors, military and veterans), $12.95 (adults).

Gluten Free Takeover by Denver Celiacs. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

Brunch from Around the World. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Wooli. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Poison the Well. Summit, 1902 Blake St. 6:30 p.m. $53.50.

If you’re looking for more live music, check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

Zuni Street Brewing 5k. Zuni Street Brewing Co., 2355 W. 29th Ave. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $41.83 (run/walk), $62.83 (run/walk and t-shirt).

Adoptable Puppy Yoga. Great Divide - Barrel Bar, 1812 35th St. 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $7.

Masters Tournament. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

*Denver Onyx (women’s rugby) vs. Chicago Tempest. Infinity Park, 4599 E. Tennessee Ave., Glendale. 1 p.m. Prices vary. (Read more about the Denver Onyx and how the team landed in Colorado here.)

*Colorado Avalanche vs. LA Kings. Watch on ESPN+ or Fubo. 4 p.m.

*San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 6:40 p.m.

*Colorado Rapids vs. San Diego FC. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Sunday, April 13

Just for fun

Daiso Grand Opening. Daiso Centennial, 6770 S. University Blvd., Centennial. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. No cover.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $19 (youth), $26 (adults and seniors).

Kids and family

Broadway Choreography and The Wiz. 1101 13th St. 10:30 a.m. $35. Advanced registration required. For students in 8th-12th grades.

Sensory Easter Egg Hunt. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 12:30-1 p.m. Free. All ages.

Comedy and theater

Ryan Long. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 4 p.m. $30-$35.

Nick Swardson. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $35-$45.

Art, culture, and media

Heard to be Seen, Seen to be Heard. Understudy Art Incubator Space at the Colorado Convention Center, 890 C 14th St. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

The Wiz. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Eat and drink

All Things Brioche. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 9 a.m. $150. Advanced registration required.

Pro Roe Bake Sale. 3358 York St. 10 a.m. No cover.

Colorado Wine Walk. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Starting at $25.

Pike's Place Market. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 5-8 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

Chicken Coop Willaye. Globe Hall, 4483 Logan St. 5 p.m. $15 (in advance), $18 (at the door).

Pet Traits. Hi-Dive, 7 S. Broadway. 7-11 p.m. $12.

BoyWithUke. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 7:30 p.m. Starting at $49.44

If you’re looking for live music, check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

Masters Tournament. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. Noon-5 p.m. Free.

Saskatchewan Rush vs. Colorado Mammoth. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ESPN+. 2 p.m. Prices vary.

*San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 2:10 p.m.

*Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets. Watch on Altitude. 1:30 p.m.

*Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks. Watch on ESPN+ or Fubo. 8 p.m.