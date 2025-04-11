Things to do in Denver this weekend, April 11-13

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite
Happy Weekend, Denver!
Broadway musical The Wiz, a twist on The Wizard of Oz, is in town at Buell Theatre this weekend.
Other events include Boulder Arts Week, a Gluten Free Takeover by Denver Celiacs and a sensory Easter egg hunt at Stanley Marketplace, and 2nd Saturdays at CSU Spur’s campus.
Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.
Worth the Trip
Friay and Saturday: Boulder Arts Week. Locations throughout Boulder vary by event. 8 a.m.-10:30 p.m. (varies by event). Prices vary.
Friday, April 11
Just for fun
Pet Caricatures. The Maven, 1850 Wazee St. 4-7 p.m. Prices vary.
Author Talk: Marcelo Hernandez Castillo. Lighthouse Denver, 3844 York St. 6-8 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.
*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $19 (youth), $26 (adults and seniors).
Talia Tucker's Musical Bingo, Late Night Edition. Bierstadt Lagerhaus, 2875 Blake St. 9-10:30 p.m. Free.
Kids and family
Little University: Music Time. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 N. Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.
Arabic Calligraphy Activity. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 N. Irving St. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 8 and older.
Anti-Hero Film Festival. MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, 2644 W. 32nd Ave. 5:30 p.m. Free (teens), $6.55 (adults). Ideal for teens.
Comedy and theater
Frankie Quiñones. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $30-$40.
Nick Swardson. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:45 p.m. $35-$45.
Arts, culture, and media
Heard to be Seen, Seen to be Heard. Understudy Art Incubator Space at the Colorado Convention Center, 890 C 14th St. Noon-6 p.m. Free.
The Wiz. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.
See Justice Done: The Legacy of the Titanic Survivors’ Committee. Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Prices vary. (Read more about this and an upcoming Titanic exhibit here.)
Eat and drink
Sushi 101. Stir to Learn. 6:30-9:30 p.m. $135. Advanced registration required.
Music and nightlife
*Live Music Fridays. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 6-9 p.m. Free.
*Elderbrook. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Elephant Revival. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 8 p.m. Starting at $73.10.
LOCASH. The Grizzly Rose, 5450 N. Valley Highway. 8 p.m. $35.71.
Denver EATSS 2025. The Studio Loft, 1385 Curtis St. (EATSS) and Boettcher Concert Hall, 1000 14th St. (concert). 5 p.m. (EATSS), 7:30 p.m. (concert). Prices vary.
If you’re looking for more live music, check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.
Sports and fitness
Masters Tournament. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.
Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on Altitude. 7 p.m. Prices vary.
*San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 7:40 p.m.
Saturday, April 12
Just for fun
Record Store Day 2025. Sold Out Vinyl Records, 3751 S. Broadway, Englewood. 6 a.m.-8 p.m. No cover.
Daiso Grand Opening. Daiso Centennial, 6770 S. University Blvd., Centennial. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. No cover.
Cockpit Demo Day. Air & Space Museum, 7711 E. Academy Blvd. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free (children ages 3 and under), $12.95 (ages 4-16), $15.95 (seniors, military and veterans), $19.95 (adults).
Native Plants for Denver Landscapes with CSU Extension Denver Master Gardeners. Smiley Branch Library, 4501 W. 46th Ave. 2-3 p.m. Free.
*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $19 (youth), $26 (adults and seniors).
Kids and family
*Easter Egg Hunt. Infinity Park, 4599 E. Tennessee Ave., Glendale. 10 a.m. Free.
*Hoot Hoot Egg Pursuit. Aurora Science & Tech Middle School, 2540 N. Scranton St., Aurora. 10 a.m.-noon. Free.
Tinker with Code Family Workshop w/ideaLAB. Hadley Branch Library, 1890 S. Grove St. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. All ages.
2nd Saturdays: Health and Wellness Spring Festival. CSU Spur, 4777 National Western Dr. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. All ages.
The Learning Lab: Instrument Petting Zoo. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under.
Comedy and theater
Jo Koy. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. 8 p.m. Prices vary.
Frankie Quiñones. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:15 p.m. $30-$40.
Nick Swardson. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:30 p.m. $35-$45.
Art, culture, and media
Demo Artist: Beatriz Gómez. Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway. Noon-3 p.m. Free (members and guests ages 18 and younger), $22-$30 (college students, seniors and adults). Advanced registration recommended.
Heard to be Seen, Seen to be Heard. Understudy Art Incubator Space at the Colorado Convention Center, 890 C 14th St. Noon-6 p.m. Free.
The Wiz. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.
Eat and drink
Breakfast Fly-In. Exploration of Flight, 13005 Wings Way, Englewood. 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free (children ages 3 and under), $6.95 (ages 4-16), $10.95 (seniors, military and veterans), $12.95 (adults).
Gluten Free Takeover by Denver Celiacs. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.
Brunch from Around the World. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.
Music and nightlife
*Wooli. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.
Poison the Well. Summit, 1902 Blake St. 6:30 p.m. $53.50.
Sports and fitness
Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.
Zuni Street Brewing 5k. Zuni Street Brewing Co., 2355 W. 29th Ave. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. $41.83 (run/walk), $62.83 (run/walk and t-shirt).
Adoptable Puppy Yoga. Great Divide - Barrel Bar, 1812 35th St. 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $7.
Masters Tournament. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. Noon-5 p.m. Free.
*Denver Onyx (women’s rugby) vs. Chicago Tempest. Infinity Park, 4599 E. Tennessee Ave., Glendale. 1 p.m. Prices vary. (Read more about the Denver Onyx and how the team landed in Colorado here.)
*Colorado Avalanche vs. LA Kings. Watch on ESPN+ or Fubo. 4 p.m.
*San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 6:40 p.m.
*Colorado Rapids vs. San Diego FC. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Watch on Apple TV. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Sunday, April 13
Just for fun
Daiso Grand Opening. Daiso Centennial, 6770 S. University Blvd., Centennial. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. No cover.
*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $19 (youth), $26 (adults and seniors).
Kids and family
Broadway Choreography and The Wiz. 1101 13th St. 10:30 a.m. $35. Advanced registration required. For students in 8th-12th grades.
Sensory Easter Egg Hunt. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 12:30-1 p.m. Free. All ages.
Comedy and theater
Ryan Long. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 4 p.m. $30-$35.
Nick Swardson. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 7 p.m. $35-$45.
Art, culture, and media
Heard to be Seen, Seen to be Heard. Understudy Art Incubator Space at the Colorado Convention Center, 890 C 14th St. Noon-6 p.m. Free.
The Wiz. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.
Eat and drink
All Things Brioche. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 9 a.m. $150. Advanced registration required.
Pro Roe Bake Sale. 3358 York St. 10 a.m. No cover.
Colorado Wine Walk. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee St. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Starting at $25.
Pike's Place Market. Stir to Learn, 3215 Zuni St. 5-8 p.m. $120. Advanced registration required.
Music and nightlife
Chicken Coop Willaye. Globe Hall, 4483 Logan St. 5 p.m. $15 (in advance), $18 (at the door).
Pet Traits. Hi-Dive, 7 S. Broadway. 7-11 p.m. $12.
BoyWithUke. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 7:30 p.m. Starting at $49.44
Sports and fitness
Masters Tournament. Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place. Noon-5 p.m. Free.
Saskatchewan Rush vs. Colorado Mammoth. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ESPN+. 2 p.m. Prices vary.
*San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 2:10 p.m.
*Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets. Watch on Altitude. 1:30 p.m.
*Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks. Watch on ESPN+ or Fubo. 8 p.m.