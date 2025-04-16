Denver news

Snow and fire warnings are coming to Denver on the same day. Seriously. 

Get ready for some whiplash on Thursday.
If you were planning to plant your garden this weekend, you might need to think again. 

On Thursday, we’ll enjoy a high in the mid-70s. There’s even a fire warning in effect in parts of the Denver metro.

“Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread,” the National Weather Service warns. “Avoid outdoor burning and any activity that may produce a  spark and start a wildfire.”

Then, after days of warm, sunny weather, Denverites will likely be coated with snow and soaked in rain heading into the weekend. The metro could see up to a few inches of snow falling by Friday night.

Don’t let the warmth fool you. 

You might think you’re safe in a T-shirt, with your winter gear stored away. But by nightfall on Thursday evening, temperatures will drop near freezing. 

First, rain will start. Winds could reach 28 miles per hour. 

Snow showers could begin after midnight on Friday and continue throughout the day. Chris Bianchi of 9News expects 1 to 4 inches could accumulate around Denver.

Temperatures may drop to 29 degrees on Friday night.

If you head to the mountains, expect some gnarly traffic over the weekend. The mountains could see maximum accumulations between 6 and 16 inches of snow through Saturday afternoon, according to OpenSnow.

In the metro, temperatures will likely rise to the mid-40s on Saturday, but you can still expect a little snow and rain.

Sunday will warm up to the mid-60s, but the rain may keep falling, clearing up by Sunday night.

In other words, over a few days, you’re going to need to break out every season’s garb. And your laundry pile is about to grow. 

