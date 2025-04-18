Things to do in Denver this weekend, April 18-20

Things to do in Denver

Sunrise during the Easter service at Red Rocks, 2022.

By Cassidy Ritter, Special to Denverite

Weekend events range from a runway show and dance party hosted by MCA to Easter egg hunts and photos with an Easter bunny.

If you’re looking for live music, Wiz Khalifa and Sublime are performing at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre. If you want something quieter, the Denver Public Library is hosting a silent pages reading event on the N-Line Friday.

The Colorado Rockies are in town, and the Denver Nuggets have a home playoff game on Saturday.

Whatever you do, make it a great weekend!

Notes: Events with an * are taking place virtually or outdoors.

Worth the Trip

Saturday: Dank Grass Fest 2025 - Beer and Bluegrass Festival. Oskar Blues Brewery - Longmont Taproom, 1640 S. Sunset St., Longmont. Noon-7 p.m. Free.

Sunday: *Frisco’s annual Easter Egg Hunt. Frisco Historic Park and Frisco Town Hall areas, 120 E. Main St., Frisco. Noon. Free.

Friday, April 18

Just for fun

Paint & Plant. Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library, 2401 Welton St. 2-3 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required.

Silent Pages Society: Reading in Motion on the N-Line. Denver Public Library starting at Union Station. 6-8:30 p.m. Free (RTD ticket required). Advanced registration recommended.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $19 (ages 3-15), $26 (adults and seniors).

Kids and family

Little University Art Studio: Spots and Dots with Press Here. Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 N. Irving St. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Día del niño: Fiesta de Baile || Dance Party. Montbello Branch Library, 12955 Albrook Dr. 11-11:45 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under, when accompanied by an adult.

Comedy and theater

Akaash Singh. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:45 p.m. $35-$47.50.

Ashley Gavin. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:45 p.m. $35-$50.

Arts, culture, and media

See Justice Done: The Legacy of the Titanic Survivors’ Committee. Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Prices vary. (Read more about this and an upcoming Titanic exhibit here.)

Heard to be Seen, Seen to be Heard. Understudy Art Incubator Space at the Colorado Convention Center, 890 C 14th St. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

The Wiz. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Eat and drink

Collaboration Celebration. The Real Dill at 4 Noses Brewing Co. - Park Hill, 4040 Dahlia St. 4-7 p.m. No cover.

French Regional Cooking: Alsace. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

*Live Music Fridays. Belleview Beer Garden, 6791 E. Chenango Ave. 6-9 p.m. Free.

*Sublime. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Liquid Stranger. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

If you’re looking for more live music, check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

*Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 6:40 p.m. Prices vary.

Saturday, April 19

Just for fun

*RiNo Spring Bazaar. 3501 Wazee St., Suite 100. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. No cover (attend), $15 (indoor yoga class), $20 (three drink tokens or unlimited Claw-rnold Palmers for two hours).

Westminster Easter Market. Kokopelli Beer Co., 8931 Harlan St., Westminster. Noon-5 p.m. No cover. All ages.

Trivia Night. Leevers Locavore, 2630 W. 38th Ave. 3-5 p.m. No cover.

Fly Fishing Event with Shredder Fly Fishing. 4 Noses Brewing Co. - Park Hill, 4040 Dahlia St. 4-7 p.m. Free.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $19 (ages 3-15), $26 (adults and seniors).

Kids and family

Eggcessible Extravaganza. Thornton Community Center, 2211 Eppinger Blvd. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

RPG Dice Making for Teens at the ideaLAB. Sam Gary Branch Library, 2961 Roslyn St. 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Advanced registration required. For ages 13-19.

The Learning Lab: Stories with Soad. Ross-Broadway Branch Library, 33 E. Bayaud Ave. 10:30-11 a.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5 and under.

Spring Festival 2025. Littleton Church of Christ, 6495 S. Colorado Blvd., Centennial. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required. All ages.

Stanley Marketplace Easter Bunny. Stanley Marketplace, 2501 N. Dallas St., Aurora. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free.

Kids Book Celebration/Celebración de libros para niños. Westwood Branch Library, 1000 S. Lowell Blvd. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 5-12.

Spring Fling and Bunny Photos. The Shops at Northfield, 8340 Northfield Blvd. Noon-2 p.m. Free. Ideal for all ages and well-behaved pets.

Día del Niño: Peruvian Arpilleras Folk Art Class. Montbello Branch Library, 12955 Albrook Dr. 1-2:45 p.m. Free. Ideal for ages 18 and under.

Comedy and theater

MC Workshop with Janae Burris. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 10:30 a.m. $50.

Akaash Singh. Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village. 9:45 p.m. $35-$47.50.

Ashley Gavin. Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St. 9:45 p.m. $35-$50.

Art, culture, and media

Heard to be Seen, Seen to be Heard. Understudy Art Incubator Space at the Colorado Convention Center, 890 C 14th St. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

The Wiz. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

MCA MAX MIX 2025 Runway Show and Dance Party. 1900 Lawrence St. 7 p.m.-midnight. Starting at $250.

Lumonics Immersed. Lumonics Light & Sound Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave., Unit 11. 8-10 p.m. $15-$28.52.

Eat and drink

*Easter Cinnamon Roll Pop-Up. Luca, 711 Grant St. 9 a.m.-noon. Prices vary by menu item.

Collaboration Fest. The Westin Westminster, 10600 Westminster Blvd. 2-6 p.m. $40 (designated driver), $75 (general admission from 3-6 p.m.).

French Regional Cooking: Bordeaux. Cook Street, 43 W. 9th Ave. 6-9:30 p.m. $132. Advanced registration required.

Music and nightlife

The Marion Powers Quintet Honors Billie Holiday. Nocturne Jazz and Supper Club, 1330 27th St. 6:30-7:45 p.m. and 9-10:30 p.m. Starting at $36.

*Hippie Sabotage. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 7 p.m. Prices vary.

Liquid Stranger. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

If you’re looking for more live music, check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

Pre-Game Rallies and Pop Up Nuggets Gold Mine Bar. Denver Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. No cover.

*Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 1:10 p.m. Prices vary.

*Denver Nuggets vs. LA Clippers. Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Circle. Watch on ESPN. 1:30 p.m. Prices vary.

*Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars. Watch on TNT. 6:30 p.m.

*Houston Dynamo FC vs. Colorado Rapids. Watch on Apple TV. 6:30 p.m.

*Colorado Mammoth vs. Calgary Roughnecks. Watch on ESPN+. 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 20

Just for fun

*Easter Sunrise Service. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 a.m.

Earth Day Celebration Market. 3899 Jackson St. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. No cover.

*Glowing Wild. Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance, 2300 Steele St. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free (children ages 2 and under), $19 (ages 3-15), $26 (adults and seniors).

Kids and family

Art Crawl: ABCs of Curating. Clyfford Still Museum, 1250 Bannock St. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Free (members and children ages 17 and under), $10 (teachers and military members), $13 (seniors ages 65 and older), $15 (adults). Ideal for ages newborns through 14 months and their caregivers.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tournament for Teens. Central Library, 10 W. 14th Ave. 3-4 p.m. Free. Advanced registration required. Ideal for ages 13-18.

Art, culture, and media

Heard to be Seen, Seen to be Heard. Understudy Art Incubator Space at the Colorado Convention Center, 890 C 14th St. Noon-6 p.m. Free.

The Wiz. Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis St. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Prices vary.

Music and nightlife

The Micah Miller Quartet Plays the Modern Masters. Nocturne Jazz and Supper Club, 1330 27th St. 4:30-5:40 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. Starting at $26.

*Wiz Khalifa. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison. 6 p.m. Prices vary.

Liquid Stranger. Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St. 8 p.m. Prices vary.

If you’re looking for live music, check out the Indie 102.3 concert calendar.

Sports and fitness

Rainforest Yoga. Butterfly Pavilion, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. 7:45 a.m. $15 (member), $18 (non-member). Advance registration required.

*Colorado Rockies vs. Washington Nationals. Coors Field, 2001 Blake St. Watch on Rockies.TV or listen at 850 AM. 1:10 p.m. Prices vary.