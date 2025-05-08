‘Indieverse’ to bring OK Go and local faves to Levitt Pavilion

Our friends are putting on a gig — and it’s a bit bigger than a house show.

Indie 102.3 is presenting the first-ever Indieverse festival, a one-day event at Levitt Pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 13. (The radio station and Denverite are both part of Colorado Public Radio.)

“It's something that Team Indie has been talking about wanting to do for a while … and now we finally get to do it,” host and local music director Alisha Sweeney told Colorado Matters. “We get to share our love and give a platform for local musicians to be on a bigger stage alongside some of our favorite national artists.”

One of those national artists is headliner OK Go, the noted treadmill dancers.

The lineup is rounded out by Chicago indie rockers Dehd, plus two Colorado acts: Dead Pioneers and Pink Fuzz. And a special guest will be “announced in days,” according to host Dana Meyers.

A portion of the sales will benefit Indie 102.3.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, May 16. But if you sign up for the Indie 102.3 newsletter, you can get a presale code to use earlier in the week.