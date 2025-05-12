Denver authorizes plan to spend $70M on women’s soccer stadium and surrounding area

The promise isn’t set in stone. Denver City Council will have future opportunities to reverse its decision.

The future home of Denver’s National Womens Soccer League stadium, between Santa Fe Drive and Broadway in Baker’s southern reaches. April 24, 2025.

The city of Denver is set to spend up to $70 million to help bring a National Women’s Soccer League stadium to the Baker neighborhood in the next few years.

The Denver City Council on Monday approved an agreement that could have the local government pay for land and infrastructure upgrades for the stadium. The city would pay up to $50 million for the property where the stadium would stand, as well as $20 million for surrounding upgrades like sidewalks, roads and a park.

Through the deal, the city would pass official ownership off to the Broadway Station Metropolitan District, but the city could take over the site if the NWSL team ever leaves Denver. The money would come from the city’s capital improvement fund, which is funded through property taxes.

City Council voted 11-1 to approve the deal. Councilmember Amanda Sawyer was absent from the meeting due to a personal commitment.

While the proposal got more than enough votes, many councilmembers had critiques and apprehensions about the deal, with one describing the process thus far as “not [having] been without flaws.”

Construction of the stadium is expected to cost another $150 million to $200 million. The team’s owners, a group of investors, plan to pay for the structure itself.

However, more tax dollars could be diverted to the stadium. The agreement leaves open the possibility that the NWSL team’s owners will request tax increment financing, which would divert tax revenue generated by the project to pay for project-related costs.

The team is owned by a group including local executives and sports figures that have already poured more than $100 million into landing the right to run a team.

Councilmembers outlined their stadium stances amid a looming budget deficit.

At-large Councilmember Sarah Parady, who has been the prevailing skeptical voice against the city’s proposed investment in the stadium, once again brought up her concerns about building a stadium while the city has more pressing concerns.

“Agencies have submitted about $7 billion worth of capital improvement needs for our next $300 million that we have available,” Parady said. “And I know that investments in housing, for example, can transform a city's economy, and we desperately need that right now.”

District 6 Councilmember Paul Kashmann voted to support the agreement moving forward, but expressed concern that private funding for the stadium could dry up before the project is finished.

“I would love for this stadium to get built, but we're at a time where we know that sales tax revenue is going down,” Kashmann said. “We know that it's going to be a tight budget year, but we don't know that number yet.”

Council members who voted yes on the agreement often did so hesitantly. Some said they would be keeping a close eye on how development goes to ensure the $70 million the city will spend is a wise investment and questioned whether the city and the team are being too ambitious with its timeline.

“I want to point out that this process has not been without flaws, as we heard, the timeline has been very tight,” said at-large councilwoman Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez. “There are different ways that we as a city can make decisions about spending taxpayer dollars.”

City Council will face future decisions on the project. They could be asked to vote on a TIF proposal to divert tax dollars to the project, and they’ll vote on formally releasing the $70 million to pay for the deal.

Many council members alluded to the upcoming budget freeze, which may impact the city for years to come, due in part to lower-than-expected sales tax revenue and the trade war caused by President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

To combat the budget deficit, the city has already asked agencies to freeze vacant positions for the foreseeable future. Whether layoffs or furloughs will be necessary will be made clear as city officials plan next year’s budget in the coming months.

The $70 million from the city is just a fraction of what the team will be spending.

The team’s owners have dedicated unprecedented sums to the team already.

The first major investment was the fee to secure the rights to bring a team to Denver. A franchise fee of $110 million, as well as a promise to build the stadium, helped the team secure the bid over Cleveland and Cincinnati.

The 14,000-seat stadium in Denver’s Baker neighborhood would be the second in the United States specifically built for women’s soccer.

The team also plans to build a temporary stadium, training grounds and corporate headquarters in Centennial, which will cost up to $25 million. The local school district will split the cost with the team, as it will inherit the temporary stadium after the permanent one is opened in 2028. The school district will also have use of some practice fields.

Meanwhile, the team has yet to sign players, hire a head coach or reveal its branding and identity.

The city would fund a series of projects around the stadium.

The city is considering spending up to $20 million on a series of local projects, including:

Construction of Vanderbilt Park East and improvement of Vanderbilt Park West

Pedestrian sidewalks and trails connecting parks and the stadium

Public accessibility improvements

Streets, including a 5th lane of Santa Fe Avenue

Parking, traffic, streetlighting, and safety controls

Water, sanitation, and storm drainage facilities, utility improvements, and equipment

Security and fire protection and other safety systems

Related planning, design, permitting, land development and professional services

What’s next?

The team plans to play games in the Baker stadium by 2028. But the City Council’s approval of the agreement is just a first step toward stadium construction.

The team has promised to survey local communities about their wants and needs before construction starts. The city would also need to rezone the property.

The city will only appropriate the $70 million it has promised after all the hurdles have been cleared. Appropriating the cash would also require a city council vote.

A timeline outlined in a city presentation shows that full project approval and budget appropriation is expected to wrap up in November.