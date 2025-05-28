Outage affecting Denver website, non-emergency line was not a hack, city says

The City and County Building and Civic Center Park. May 14, 2023.

Denver government websites were shut down on Tuesday from around 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., interrupting some city operations.

“To my knowledge, we’re fully back,” Jon Ewing, a spokesperson for Mayor Mike Johnston, wrote on Wednesday morning.

The city is investigating the cause of the crash, which remains unknown.

“It was not a hack,” Ewing wrote.

An unknown number of departments shifted to backup policies and procedures.

Denver Police Department’s non-emergency line — the number residents call to report non-crisis issues — went down. The city asked callers to instead contact 311, which routed their concerns to appropriate departments.

The emergency 911 line was not affected.

“Our team continued to monitor our systems overnight into today and our vendor will continue to analyze data that was extracted after the restoration to determine the root cause of the failure,” Ewing said.

The shutdown came days after Johnston announced he would be exploring ways to make government quicker and more efficient by using artificial intelligence technologies. This would be part of a “restructuring” of city government planned for later this year and designed to fill a $250 million budget hole.