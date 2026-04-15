Here’s the full Nuggets-Timberwolves playoffs schedule and TV listings

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić (15) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, in Denver.

The schedule is (mostly) set for the NBA Playoffs matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Tickets are still relatively close to regular-season prices. On Ticketmaster, the cheapest tickets are $102 for Game 1 and $71 for Game 2.

The Nuggets are the third seed in the Western Conference. The Wolves are the sixth seed. Check out our guide to the playoffs for casual fans.

Two teams with beef

Back in 2017-18, the Wolves beat the Nuggets in the final game of the regular season. That victory put the Wolves in the playoffs and kept the Nuggets out. (Fun fact: It was the last time the Nuggets missed the playoffs.)

In 2022-23, the Nuggets knocked out the Wolves in the first round. The Nuggets went on to win the NBA Finals for the first time ever.

In 2023-24, the Wolves returned the favor, winning a brutal seven-game series in heartbreaking (for Denver) fashion.

In 2024-25, the Wolves dominated the Nuggets in the regular season, winning all four games, but they did not meet in the playoffs.

This year, the Nuggets have won two out of three regular-season games, but the Wolves are tough and have haunted Denver fans’ dreams.