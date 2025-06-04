A federal judge protected Denver and other cities from Trump’s transportation funding clawback

Threats to pull transportation funding over DEI and immigration policy appear to have already caused harm, according to the court.

A federal court in Washington has temporarily protected hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding for Denver and other local governments from a possible federal clawback.

In a preliminary injunction, the court ruled the threats to pull funding have already caused harm and are a sign that the Trump administration is exceeding his authority over congressionally approved funding.

“It is this looming risk itself that is the injury, and one that Plaintiffs are already suffering,” the court wrote. “Courts evaluating similar circumstances have recognized that this injury of acute budgetary uncertainty is irreparable.”

The injunction temporarily protects the funding until the case can be fully heard in court.

In April, the Department of Transportation threatened to take back the money from Denver and other local governments if they did not conform to federal restrictions on diversity, equity and inclusion and if they did not participate in federal immigration policing.

“States and localities should not be concerned if they are complying with Federal law and using their grant funding to focus on creating safe and efficient commuter experiences for American families,” the Department of Transportation said in a May statement. “What this administration won’t support is taxpayer dollars being used to push discriminatory, anti-American ideologies.”

In May, Denver joined dozens of local governments in suing President Donald Trump over the threats, in an effort to protect major public works projects nationwide.

“Denver follows all laws - federal, state, and local - and it should not be so much to ask the White House to do the same,” Mayor Mike Johnston said in a statement. “We appreciate the court’s swift and precise ruling protecting the federal funding that Denverites deserve.”

The Department of Transportation funding, already promised by Congress, is set to pay for roads, bridges and other public works projects in the city.